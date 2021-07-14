Urban PetRX Offers Modern Medical Care for Pets

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Urban PetRX is pleased to announce they provide modern medical care for pets in a traditional setting. Their primary goal is to improve the quality of life for pets to ensure a more extended time together.

The veterinary team at Urban PetRX offers pet owners all the medical and dental care their pets need to stay healthy, including wellness appointments, dental cleanings, surgery, nutritional counseling, and more. They strive to provide pets with the quality preventive care and medical treatments they require to live a long, healthy life with their owners. With convenient online booking and experienced veterinarians and staff, pet owners can rest assured their pets are in good hands each time they visit the office.

Urban PetRX also offers emergency medical care when accidents or sudden illnesses affect a pet outside regular business hours. They understand how important pets are to their owners and strive to keep pets as healthy as possible. In addition to emergency care, pet owners have access to pet records, an online pharmacy, educational videos, pet food recall information, and more.

Anyone interested in learning about modern medical care for pets can find out more by visiting the Urban PetRX website or by calling 1-773-801-0771.

