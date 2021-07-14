Orius Batteries: The Leading Motorbike Battery Store In The UK

Preston, UK, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Orius batteries have been renowned in the battery industry for a long time now. They offer a wide selection of batteries to choose from. They also cover most of the car battery brands you can find in the market. A motorbike battery is also available to their consumers. Not only do they sell you a lot of batteries, but they also help you determine the right battery for you and give you tips on how to take care of them.

As a top battery reseller, Orius Batteries guides its consumers towards buying the best battery for their needs. For their motorbike battery lineup, they suggest two types of batteries: AGM batteries and wet-cell batteries.

An AGM battery stands for Absorbent Glass Mat battery. These types of batteries utilize glass mat technology to hold the electrolytes inside. Unlike most motorbike batteries, these types do not make use of electrolytes in liquid form. AGM batteries are also maintenance-free. As a result, batteries like these produce a much higher level of performance, versatility, reliability, and longevity.

On the other hand, wet-cell batteries are your more traditional batteries. They can also be referred to as EFBs or Enhanced Flooded Batteries. The reason is that they still sport the traditional liquid electrolytes technology contrary to an absorbent glass mat battery. Still, this does not mean that wet-cell batteries are much more inferior to AGM Batteries. EFBs can also be reliable and long-lasting if they are maintained properly. Moreover, they are sold at a much cheaper price than most AGM batteries.

The company’s premium lines of motorbike batteries mainly come from Varta batteries. Varta Batteries have been one of the company’s most trusted battery providers. The batteries they offer are best known for their quality and longevity. Furthermore, their company claims that Varta batteries work even in the harshest conditions. Orius Batteries offers different kinds of Varta batteries for different kinds of vehicles such as motorbikes, quad bikes, and motor scooters.

Varta batteries boast its new Varta Silver Dynamic AGM battery. This battery uses the latest technology for most motorbike batteries. This battery provides top-tier performance and maximum versatility. They also offer a cheaper variant of their product, the Varta Silver Dynamic Battery. These batteries sell at a much cheaper price compared to AGM Batteries. They deliver excellent performance and versatility as well. Both batteries are present and can be bought at Orius Batteries.

Orius batteries also offer free shipping for customers in the UK. This is beneficial to those who want their batteries shipped directly to their doorsteps. All products bought in their store is also under a lifetime warranty.

About Orius Batteries

About Orius Batteries

Orius Batteries is a renowned battery store in Preston, England. They mainly extend their services anywhere in the UK. They are best known for their wide selection of leading brand batteries.