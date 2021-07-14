Mannitol Market Share, Key Company Analysis, Regional Estimates & Global Trends

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Mannitol Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Mannitol Market is estimated to reach USD 418.3 million by 2024, owing to the increase in demand for confectionary and bakery products like chewing gums, candies, lozenges, etc. Mannitol is used for coating these food items and contains less calories compared to sugar. It is widely used in sugar-free foods due to its non-hygroscopic nature and is consumed largely by the diabetic patients.

Key Players:

Cargill

Roquette

SPI Pharma

Bright Moon Seaweed

EMD Milliipore

Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Yuanrun Chemical

QindaoRongde Seaweed

Singsino Group Ltd.

Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation

MOGA International Ltd.

SPI Polyols , Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/mannitol-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Mannitol is a sugar alcohol, which is also used as a medication. It is mostly used as a sweetener in diabetic foods as it cannot be easily absorbed in the intestines. It is widely used in the managing of cerebral oedema and raised intracranial pressure (ICP) for numerous causes. It is also used for renal protection in vascular & cardiac surgery, during renal transplantation and in the management of rhabdomyolysis.

Increasing demand for mannitol in bakery and confectionaries is one of the major driving factors for mannitol market. The rise in demand for low calorie sugars because of growing health awareness is expected to fuel mannitol market in the forecast period. The alternate use mannitol powder as a sweetener is also accelerating the demand for mannitol. Owing to the unique properties of mannitol like good water solubility, low sensitivity towards humidity, cooling sensation in mouth, mannitol is used in pharmaceutical and food industries and is predicted to stimulate mannitol market in the years to come.

Mannitol also has wide applications in pharmaceuticals as excipients in tablet formulation and helps in curing diseases related to brain and kidney. Therefore, the use of mannitol in pharmaceuticals segment is predicted to rise significantly in future, thereby affecting mannitol market.

The changing lifestyle along with rise in diseases related to sugar consumption in China, Japan and India has strengthened the growth of mannitol market. However, the only challenge to be faced by this market is the slowing down of the global economic growth that negatively impacts the market growth.

Application Outlook:

Food Grade

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Surfactants

Regional Outlook:

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK Italy

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Owing to the changing lifestyle, Southeast Asia is expected to dominate mannitol market in the coming years.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/