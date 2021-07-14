Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market to Surpass US$ 2,000 Mn by 2022-end

The global colorectal cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to exhibit an impressive expansion at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a report by Fact.MR. Global revenues from the market is projected to surpass US$ 2,000 Mn by 2022-end.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund, colorectal cancer forms the third-most occurring type of cancer across the globe. In 2012, over 1 Mn cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed. Majority of these cases were reported across developed economies, and this is further estimated to exceed in the near future. This rise in incidences of colorectal cancer has boosted demand for its diagnostics, treatment, and therapeutics worldwide.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=70

The advent of new diagnostic tests, increasing uptakes of diagnosis-associated therapies, and initiatives taken by private as well as government organisations are some factors expected to propel growth of the global market for colorectal cancer diagnostics. Increasing unmet requirements across several emerging economies, coupled with the absence of neoadjuvant and adjuvant pipeline agents for diagnosing high-risk patients affected with resectable colorectal cancer is expected to create huge growth opportunities for leading players in the market. However, factors such as growing reluctance towards medications of colorectal cancer by patients, and unawareness across several remote regions of the globe is expected to inhibit the market growth.

6 Key Projections for the Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market

North America will continue to be the most lucrative region for the colorectal cancer diagnostics market. Revenue from market in North America is expected to surpass US$ 800 Mn by 2022-end.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=70

The colorectal cancer diagnostics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to register the fastest expansion during the forecast period. However, revenue from the market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) will continue to be sluggish during the forecast period.

By test type, FOB will continue to be the largest adopted test for diagnosis of colorectal cancer across the globe. Revenue from FOB tests for colorectal cancer diagnostics will remain largest, followed by CTC tests.

Immunochemistry tests for colorectal cancer diagnostics will exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022. However, revenue from BRAF tests will remain the lowest in the global colorectal cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, although hospital-associated labs will remain sought-after in the market, cancer research institutes will continue to register the fastest expansion during the forecast period.

Revenues from hospital-associated labs for colorectal cancer diagnostics are expected to reach nearly US$ 1,000 Mn by 2022-end. Independent diagnostic laboratories will continue to be the second most lucrative end-users in the global colorectal cancer diagnostics market.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=70

The report also includes a comprehensive landscape of global market for colorectal cancer diagnostics, where companies namely Illumina, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Cancer Genetics, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Biocept, Inc, Pathway Genomics Corporation, Rosetta Genomics, Epigenomics AG, and Exact Science Corporation are profiled.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/03/1994330/0/en/Sterile-Active-Pharmaceutical-Ingredients-Market-Set-for-Robust-Growth-Through-2029-Injectable-Drugs-in-Demand-Reports-a-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com