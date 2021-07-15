Patient Handling Equipment Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market is anticipated to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2024. Patient handling devices are assistive devices that help the patients in nursing homes, hospitals and other medical centers in painless transfer between chair and beds and to other places.

The factors that propel the growth of the patient handling equipment market include increasing occurrence of disabilities resultant in non-communicable diseases, implementation of rules against the manual lifting of heavy loads, high risk of injuries, and increasing aged population. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including the lack of training provided to caregivers. Patient handling equipment industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Request a Sample Copy of Patient Handling Equipment Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/patient-handling-equipment-market/request-sample

Global Patient Handling Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Wheelchairs & Scooters

Medical Beds

Mechanical & Nonmechanical Equipment

Ambulatory Aids

Other

Global Patient Handling Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Bariatric Care

Fall Prevention

Critical Care

Wound Car

Global Patient Handling Equipment End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Other

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the patient handling equipment industry comprise Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Stryker Corporation, Getinge Group; Invacare Corporation; Guldmann, Inc.; Benmor Medical Ltd.; Stiegel Meyer, Inc.; Prism Medical Ltd; ArjoHuntleigh, Inc.; Linet Americas, Inc.; Sidhil, Ltd.; Joerns Healthcare, Inc.; Etac Ltd.; Mangar International Ltd.; and Handicare, Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access Patient Handling Equipment Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/patient-handling-equipment-market

Europe accounted for the major share of the patient handling equipment industry in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include robust healthcare infrastructure, and government regulations mandating the use of patient handling. Europe is followed by the North American and Asia-Pacific region.

In addition, North America is anticipated to develop at the highest rate owing to government regulations mandating for the use of patient handling equipment and increasing incidences of non-communicable diseases leading to disability. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region is due to the rapidly growing patient handling industry.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com