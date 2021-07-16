Know Everything Regarding PRP Facial

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — The skin helps complement our facial beauty, and when it reduces to glow, it can mess up your social interactions. The reason being the loss of hair makes you lose your self-confidence. Fortunately, when it occurs, there are several treatment options that you can get to restore your skin. One of them is the PRP facial. It also works as a hair loss treatment and other therapies like follicular unit extraction, scalp micropigmentation, neo grafting, and medication. Let’s expound more on PRP facial as a skin restoration technique.

What is PRP facial, and what does it offer as a skin treatment?

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a facial treatment technology that involves extracting platelet-rich plasma found in the blood and injecting it into the skin. It is also an effective treatment used to remove facial wrinkles and other injuries affecting the muscles, ligaments, and tendons. The extracted plasma used in the PRP facial treatment needs to have high concentrations of platelets to work effectively when treating their skin or any other treatment. Platelets are very small cells that are generated in the bone marrow. They are responsible for several functions, including helping to stop bleeding when there is tissue damage by forming a clot.

How PRP works in treating hair loss

When PRP is used to treat hair loss, the doctor needs first to draw out the patient’s blood to extract platelet-rich plasma. Once the platelet-rich plasma is removed, it is then injected into the patient’s scalp suffering from hair loss. PRP helps to stimulate growth in dormant hair follicles. Blood circulation is increased in the injected areas as this helps to supply the scalp with essential proteins and other nutrients required for hair growth. That is one way of explaining how hair treatment works. Another theory suggests that there are several growth factors found in platelets. These growth factors have proteins that help generate new cells and repair damaged ones.

To make PRP much more effective, other hair restoration methods can be used. One of them is the FUE hair transplant procedure. FUE is short for follicular unit extraction, where hair follicles are harvested from the back of the scalp and implanted in the balding areas to restore lost hair. Once the FUE hair transplant procedure is done, the doctor will inject platelet-rich plasma in the surgery area to enhance healing and generate new hair.

The Three Major Steps Involved in a PRP Treatment

When performing the PRP procedure for treating hair loss, three significant steps are involved. These steps are followed through within 4 to 6 to ensure that the treatment works effectively. After that, maintenance treatment is administered in 6 to 12 months intervals. These are the three steps involved.

Drawing a sample of blood from the patient – The first step when performing a PRP treatment for hair loss is taking a small blood sample from the patient. The doctor will do this using a syringe. The blood has platelet-rich plasma that needs to be extracted.

Separating the sample into three components – Once the doctor has drawn the blood from the patient, the sample will be put inside a centrifuging machine that spins it rapidly for about 10 minutes. This is enough time to separate the blood sample into three components – the red blood cells, platelet-rich plasma, and platelet-poor plasma. Platelet-rich plasma means that there is a high concatenation of platelets.

PRP injection into the scalp – After the platelet-rich plasma is extracted, the practitioner will then use a syringe to inject the platelet-rich plasma into the patient’s scalp to take effect and stimulate hair growth.

About Beverly Hills Med Spa

Located in Los Angeles, California, Beverly Hills Med Spa is a clinical Med Spa offering various kinds of hair loss and skincare treatments. The clinic offers high-quality treatments that guarantee effective results. Headed by Dr. John Kahen as the founder and director, the med spa has been operating for ten years. To seek skincare and hair loss treatments, you can reach them at https://www.beverlyhillsmedspa.com/.