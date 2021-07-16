Growth Of Food Industry Is Expected To Boost Demand For Anti-adhesion Coatings Market

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider), analyzing how Anti-Adhesion Coatings Market sales will grow During 2018 to 2028

Anti-adhesion coatings are surface coatings applied to avoid deposition of contaminants and particles. Anti-adhesion coatings also exhibit low surface energy and excellent wear resistance when the mechanical load imposed on them is heavy.

Anti-adhesion coatings provide hardness through diamond-like carbon coatings and layers of chromium nitride. Anti-adhesion coatings also possess various beneficial properties, such as lotus effect, which makes them hydrophobic.

The hydrophobic nature of anti-adhesion coatings allows them to resist water from spreading over a coated surface. Anti-adhesion coatings also help in preventing the bonding of limescale with elastomer seals.

The use of anti-adhesion coatings on plastic material moulds enhances de-moulding while also preventing distortion of parts. Anti-adhesion coatings are applied on tools used in the paint industry as these tool surfaces can easily get saturated with liquid paint or powder.

The paint or powder forms a layer on the surface of the tool, which is hard to clean. Anti-adhesion coatings prevent the formation of such layers on tools.

Market Segmentation

The anti-adhesion coatings market is segmented on the basis of application and end use industry.

Anti-Adhesion Coatings by Application:

Casting Moulds.

Containers.

Conveyor Units.

Heat Exchangers.

Rollers.

Sealing Bars and Others.

Anti-Adhesion Coatings by End-Use Industry:

Food Processing.

Paints and Adhesives.

Plastics and Rubber Processing.

Automotive.

Textile and Printing.

Pharmaceutical.

