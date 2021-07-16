Industrial Centrifuge Market worth $9.0 billion by 2025 – Growing Demand for Centrifuges in Developing Countries

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries and the rising need for wastewater management solutions are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of centrifuges is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Industrial Centrifuge Market by Type (Sediment, Clarifier, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical), End User (Chemical, Power, Food, Wastewater, Pharmaceutical, Paper) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

Opportunity: Growing demand for centrifuges in developing countries

Developing countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China are witnessing rapid urbanization, with infrastructure improvements in several sectors, such as wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical & biotech industries, and food and beverage. The rapid economic growth in these countries has encouraged the establishment of various process industries, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for centrifugation equipment.

Geographically; North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Prominent players in the Industrial Centrifuge Market are ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Power industry accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on end-users; the industrial centrifuge market is segmented into the chemicals industry, food and beverage industry, metal industry, mining industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, power plants, pulp and paper industry, wastewater treatment plants, and water purification plants. In 2019, the power industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growing oil and gas exploration activities, the establishment of new power plants to cater to the rising energy needs in developing countries, and upgradation of existing power plants to make them more efficient and reliable are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Clarifier segment accounted for the largest share of the sedimentation centrifuge market.

Based on Type, the sedimentation centrifuge market is segmented into clarifiers/thickeners, decanter centrifuges, disk stack centrifuges, hydrocyclones, and other sedimentation centrifuges. In 2019, the clarifier/thickener segment accounted for the largest share of the sedimentation centrifuges market. These centrifuges are used in a number of industries, including wastewater treatment, mining, power, beverages, food processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and chemicals.