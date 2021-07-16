Essential Oils Market worth $16.0 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Essential Oils Market by Type (Orange, Lemon, Lime, Peppermint, Citronella, and Others), Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Aromatherapy, Home Care, Health Care), Method of Extraction, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” The global essential oils market size is estimated to be valued USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the essential oils market is estimated to account for 253.2 KT in 2021 and is expected to reach 345.4 KT by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as a growth in awareness toward preventive healthcare, a rise in demand for essential oils in food products with extended shelf life, along an increase in demand for essential oils in cosmetic applications are some of the factors driving the growth of the essential oils market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Essential oils Market:

Due to the pandemic, food & beverage producers have become concerned about the need for preventing viral infections among consumers. Viral infections have a negative impact on the growth, gut health, performance of an individual. Essential oils are highly concentrated oils, which are extracted for their flavor and fragrance. They are volatile aromatic compounds extracted from the leaves, stems, flowers, bark, roots, and other parts of a plant. They contain antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-infective properties, which are useful in maintaining health. The essential oils such as orange oil, lime oil, lemon oil, lavender oil, rosemary oil, geranium oil, citronella oil, and other oils play an important role in various industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics & toiletries, home care, aromatherapy, health care, feed, and other industries, which aids in supporting the high-quality of essential oils in providing and treating several conditions such as sleep disorders, stress conditions, depression, and immunity disorders. Thus, the pandemic would positively impact the overall growth of the market, as the release of lockdown in various regions has increased the consumption of high-quality food & beverages, cosmetics & toiletries, home care, aromatherapy, health care, feed products, which in turn, boosts the market globally.

Restraint: Depletion of natural resources

A healthy ecosystem provides a range of benefits that acts as the foundation of human well-being. Plants are an essential part of this ecosystem as they balance the world by providing food and shelter. They also assist in physiological and psychological well-being through their therapeutic products such as essential oils. However, this source is exhausting gradually. This could be attributed to an increase in population and industrialization that has resulted in deforestation.

With the increased population, an increasing number of trees are cut to accommodate the increased number of people. According to The World Counts, “up to 28,000 species can go extinct in the next quarter-century due to deforestation. 13 million hectares of forest have been converted for other uses or destroyed by natural causes.

Essential oils are very concentrated compounds and have a very low yield. For example, one pound of lavender essential oil consumes around 220 lbs. of lavender flowers. Deforestation, along with the low yield of essential oil, is a major factor that acts as a barrier in the essential oils industry.

The market for distillation segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

By method of extraction, the distillation segment accounted for the highest share in the market. Distillation is the process of separating components of a mixture by evaporating and then condensing the vapor into liquid. The distillation method is used for temperature-sensitive materials such as aromatic compounds. It is a technique that is slightly volatile, where the water-insoluble substances are separated from nonvolatile materials by means of distillation. Different types of distillation methods are used, such as water distillation, water & steam distillation, and steam distillation for extraction of oils. It is used mainly for different types of essential oils such as eucalyptus, lavender, and jasmine. Distillation is one of the main methods used for extraction in the fragrance and essential oils industries.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for meat and meat products in developing and developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The USDA is of the view that factors such as increasing disposable income, increase in population, and rapid urbanization have significantly aided in the growth of the market in this region. With the westernization of diets in the various countries in Asia Pacific, the demand for better quality meat has been growing which calls for the need to improve the overall health and productivity of livestock species which further drives the growth of the essential oils market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the essential oils market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Cargill, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), dôTERRA International LLC (US), Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Young Living Essential Oils (US), The Lebermuth Company, Inc. (US), Symrise (Germany), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Essential oils of New Zealand (New Zealand), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Mane (France), ROBERTET SA (France), Rocky Mountain Oils LLC (US), BIOLANDES SAS (France), Falcon (India), Farroti (Italy), Indian Essential Oils (India), and Ungerer Limited (UK).