Microencapsulation Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

Global Microencapsulation Market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.34 billion by 2025. Microencapsulation is a technique of enclosing a core material with a coating material. This procedure is carried out at a nanoscale. Microencapsulation communicates exact properties to food enzymes, cells, ingredients, cells, and the other micrometric materials through the coating.

The factors that propel the growth of the microencapsulation industry include increased applications in the food industry to fortify products, surge in demand for agrochemical applications, rising demand for enhancing product functionality in numerous industries, surge in demand for use in functional food, reduced application cost and growing market for targeted and controlled drug delivery in the pharmaceuticals industry.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high costs of microencapsulated procedure. Microencapsulation market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 13.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Microencapsulation Coating Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Carbohydrates

Gums & Resins

Lipids

Polymers

Proteins

Microencapsulation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Coating

Emulsion

Spray technologies

Dripping

Others

Microencapsulation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Pharmaceutical & health care products

Home & personal care

Food & beverages

Agrochemicals

Construction

Textile

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the microencapsulation industry comprise BASF SE, LLC, Ronald T. Dodge Company, Bayer AG, Balchem Corporation, Aveka, Inc., GAT Microencapsulation GmbH, Dow Corning Corporation, Encapsys, Taste Tech Ltd., InnoBio., Capsule, Lipo Technologies, And Microtek Laboratories, Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share of microencapsulation in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing demand for useful products in several industries, mainly in the food & beverages industry. The development in this market is powered by the financial growth in countries such as Japan, China, and India.

