Alight Stillwater Provides Housing for Oklahoma State Students

Stillwater, Oklahoma, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Stillwater is pleased to announce they provide quality housing options for Oklahoma State students. The off-campus housing complex allows students to enjoy a more independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

The apartment complex at Alight Stillwater offers students their choice of several floor plans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom options to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Rent for the furnished apartments includes everything students need for a comfortable lifestyle, such as Wi-Fi Internet access, in-unit laundry, water, trash disposal, and access to all community amenities. Some apartments even allow pets.

Alight Stillwater provides students access to various amenities they can’t find on campus. Student residents can enjoy a swimming pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, luxurious clubhouse with game room and coffee bar, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a canteen market, and much more. The apartment complex hosts regular social events open to residents and their friends, and residents can take advantage of free parking with bus service to campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the available student housing can find out more by visiting the Alight Stillwater website or by calling 1-405-338-7600.

About Alight Stillwater: Alight Stillwater is an off-campus apartment complex for students attending Oklahoma State University. Students can choose from various floor plans with amenities included in the rental cost. Students enjoy a more independent lifestyle with proximity to the campus to attend classes and other on-campus activities.

Company: Alight Stillwater

Address: 800 E Hall of Fame Ave

City: Stillwater

State: OK

Zip code: 74075

Telephone number: 1-405-338-7600