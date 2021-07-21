Group Futurista’s “The Future of Chatbots and Conversational AI 2.0” Webinar.

Kuusalu Parish, Estonia, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista held yet another brilliant webinar, it’s “Future of Chatbots and Conversational AI” 2.0 webinar on the 15th July at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. The webinar was hosted by Richard Hurst and sponsored by Platinum Sponsors eGain and ServisBOT. ServisBOT provides a Conversational AI platform which helps businesses automate interactions between the customer and the company. They also provide exemplary features such as Smart Automation and Intelligent routing! And eGain is the leading provider of cloud customer engagement hub software. For over a decade, eGain solutions have helped improve customer experience, optimize service processes, and grow sales across the web, social, and phone channels. The media partners for the event were Industry Events, Innovation Leadership Forum and The AI Journal.

In the duration of the webinar, a key theme was the growing importance for a company to implement some form of Conversational AI so as to ensure that they could be readily available 24/7 to their consumers. Stephen Kennedy of Platinum Sponsor eGain kicked it off giving a brief view into the field of Conversational AI and what it entails, while Cathal McGloin, CEO of ServisBOT shedded some light on the journey to building an efficient Conversational AI and the pros and cons of building or buying. Dola Fashola, Director at PWC provided her insights on how conversational AI would soon power the Future of Banking and how many communications would be handled by the AI itself. It was overall a very informative session and attendees surely got a much tighter grasp on their previous understanding of the field of Conversational AI and surely got some fantastic ideas from the speakers which they will take to their own company.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers was eye-opening and illuminating. It provided a good opportunity for companies to understand the growing necessity and benefit of implementing some form of conversational AI. The event closed out with a panel discussion between all the speakers discussing the current Chatbots and Conversational AI trends and answering some questions put forward by the host, Richard Hurst.

