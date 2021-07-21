Hodusoft announces PBX phone system for small business

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Market-leading business communication products maker, HoduSoft, today announced small business PBX phone system under its HoduPBX brand. The private branch phone system is a VoIP-based (Voice over Internet Protocol) PBX system for small businesses.

“We are focused on meeting the needs of small business owners, who face several constraints in getting the right VoIP PBX phone system. We have designed an innovative and scalable PBX system, which is cost-effective too. We have a deep understanding of the requirements for small businesses and offer flexible solutions to match their needs as the business grows,” said Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, HoduSoft.

HoduPBX is a cloud-based VoIP IP PBX software, which allows seamless connectivity for branch offices across the world with the support of a unified platform. A robust PBX system for small business, HoduPBX can be deployed over the cloud leading to reduced communications and network management costs, enhanced collaboration, and improved productivity. The PBX system also has a softphone for use over a desktop or laptop.

VoIP PBX software, HoduPBX also offers a host of work from home and remote work solutions such as access through a web browser or HoduPhone application. It helps small businesses to connect securely through phone extensions without revealing the location. The software is supported by a strong technical team to alleviate any concerns and issues post-installation.

HoduPBX offers unique advantages to small businesses by way of scalability. With features such as 1,000+ concurrent call support, 10,000+ extension access, product customization, and attractive UI, it is the ideal solution for the robust communication needs of small business owners.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software company. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC, HoduBlast and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduCC software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map. customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps growing call and contact center teams to resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and deliver proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase productivity of sales and customer support teams in a cost-effective manner.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can be used to provide the Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

