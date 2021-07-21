Brampton’s Dhindsa Law is recognized as the best criminal law firm.

Brampton, ON, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Dhindsa Law is pleased to announce they are now recognized as one of the best criminal law firms in Brampton.

The recognition came after a survey was conducted among members of the legal community and experts in Canada, who ranked them first place for their work. This recognition comes on top of many other awards and recognitions that have been bestowed upon them over the years.

Dhindsa Law– one of the most recognized and best criminal law firms in Brampton is a trusted name in the industry. The firm credits this success to providing clients with personalized representation through helpful advocacy while maintaining an excellent reputation within the community.

The firm believes that it is crucial for every client to be treated with respect and dignity, no matter what their circumstances may be. That’s why Dhindsa Law offers legal services for clients with different problems, including clients who are charged with criminal offenses under the Criminal Code of Canada.

“We have made it a point to provide a comprehensive criminal defense service that is unrelenting at the criminal court level,” said Navdeep Dhindsa, a criminal defense attorney and the founder of Dhindsa Law. “We have successfully represented clients in different criminal cases from property crimes and traffic offenses to serious charges like sexual assault, domestic violence, breaking & entering, fraud charges, and drug charges,” says Mr. Dhindsa.

Alongside their team of dedicated lawyers, associates, and staff members, Dhindsa Law has been recognized as one of the best firms to help defend against charges related to drug possession, theft under $5,000, and DUI. As a result of these accomplishments, they’ve been ranked number one on Google’s list for “criminal lawyer” in Brampton.

The firm also received accolades as one of Canada’s leading criminal defense law firms by its clients and peers under the Top 10: Criminal Defense category. This is the third consecutive year that Dhindsa Law was recognized for criminal defense excellence. For many years, this law firm has represented thousands of clients in criminal cases across Ontario and Canada.

Since the firm’s inception, Dhindsa Law Firm has provided professional criminal law representation for those facing criminal charges in Brampton. The firm also handles criminal cases throughout Ontario.

“Congratulations to criminal law firm Dhindsa Law for topping the criminal defense category in Canada’s Top 10: Criminal Defense. This year, ratings were based upon thousands of criminal practitioners’ input and feedback provided to the selection board,” stated James Gardner, a member of the selection committee.

Dhindsa Law Firm is accredited by the top clients and organizations as a criminal law firm in criminal law and family law. Navdeep Dhindsa has also been successfully nominated for Brampton’s different prestigious awards and honors over the years.

Every year, the annual peer-review survey seeks the best lawyers from thousands of leading lawyers. The attorneys are selected based on their professional accomplishments and peer recognition.

Dhindsa Law is one of the criminal law firms that has maintained its position in the survey. It’s because this criminal defense firm has successfully defended some of Canada’s high-profile criminal cases.

About the Dhindsa Law Firm

Dhindsa Law Firm is recognized as one of the best criminal law firms in Brampton, ON. In addition to criminal law, Dhindsa Law Firm specializes in family law, real estate law, and immigration law.

Dhindsa Law received several accolades as one of the most reputable law firms for its professional accomplishments. The lawyers and associates of Dhindsa Law are passionate and relentless in their work, resulting in successful criminal defense cases.

For more information or inquiries, contact the team of Dhindsa Law at https://www.dhindsalaw.ca/.

Contact:

502-2250 Bovaird Dr E, Brampton

Ontario, L6R0W3

Tel: 4379981429