Tiffany Dragonfly Table Lamp and Furniture by George Nakashima will be in Uniques and Antiques’ Aug. 3-5 Online Auction

Aston, PA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — A three-day, online-only Modern Design auction is planned for August 3rd-5th by Uniques and Antiques Auction Sales, with Wednesday, August 4th being dedicated to an Artisan Studio auction, highlighted by a Tiffany Studios Dragonfly table lamp and the Katherine Mezger collection of George Nakashima furniture. Overall, more than 1,500 lots will be offered across the three days.

The marquis lot of the Artisan Studio sale is undoubtedly the Tiffany Studios Dragonfly table lamp, which has an estimate of $250,000-$375,000 (although similar examples have sold for $500,000-$800,000). The 31-inch-tall lamp is a wonderful example of Tiffany’s early 20th century master craftsmanship. It boasts a drop head shade on a rare bird skeleton base with “Four Seasons” multicolored and shaped jewels, wisteria blue, green and purple glass.

“We’ve been holding Modern Design auctions since 1995, and this three-day auction is a continuation of our series of early August ‘Season kickoff’ auctions that so many buyers look forward to,” said Kent Jackson, a General Manager of Uniques and Antiques and a licensed auctioneer in the state of Pennsylvania. “The quality is very strong throughout all three days.”

Timothy Aikens, Director of Acquisitions for Uniques and Antiques, remarked, “It was exciting walking into an untouched home with over 50 pieces of original Nakashima furnishings, virtually untouched since the 1960’s. There was another piece around every corner. You often dream of finding a collection like this. You never see this much, all in one home, with the original owner.”

The Katherine Mezger collection of Nakashima furniture promises to be a Day 2 highlight. Katherine worked at the Nakashima studio until she retired in 1969. She amassed a collection of over 50 pieces of Nakashima furniture. This is the first time these items have been seen on the market. All items from this collection will receive a letter of provenance from the Mezger estate.

Nakashima pieces from the Mezger collection will include the following:

– A rare American live edge walnut floor lamp on a trestle base, 61 inches tall by 16 inches wide (estimate: $5,000-$8,000).

– A single slab American walnut table with one butterfly joint, boasting beautiful grain, 47 inches wide by 28 ½ inches deep (estimate: $5,000-$8,000).

– An American walnut picture frame having a simple elegant construction with bowed sides (estimate: $1,500-$2,000). The picture frame includes a copy of wedding photo of Ms. Mezger and her husband. According to Ms. Mezger’s family, Mr. Nakashima gifted the couple a coffee table on the occasion of their wedding.

In addition to the Nakashima pieces, furniture lots in the Artisan Studio auction will also feature creations from Phil Powell, Frederick Weinberg, Philip and Kelvin LaVerne, Silas Seandel, Inge and Luciano Rubino, Paavo Tynell, Val Bertoia, Tommi Parzinger, Fritz Hansen, Robert Whitley, Ludwig Sander, Sarah Grant, Guido Gambone, Paul Evans, and Aldo Tura.

Furniture lots expected to do well include an eight-piece Inge and Luciano Rubino dining set consisting of seven dining chairs with leather “dog bone” backrests and seats, plus a large table with three alternating inverted triangle bases; and an original handcrafted cabinet armoire by Phil Powell, having two antique stained glass panel doors, signature carved wood side panels and carved polychrome wood brackets, nearly 8 feet tall (both lots are estimated at $5,000-$8,000).

Fine art will be led by an American Modernist abstract painting by Ludwig Sander, titled Sioux II (1971), in a red and blue palette, artist signed on verso, 22 inches by 20 inches (estimate: $3,000-$4,000); a figural wall sculpture by Frederick Weinberg that lights up, white painted metal armature with molded figures, 50 inches tall (estimate: $3,000-$4,000); and two sonambient sound sculptures by Val Bertoia one titled 12 Cat Tail Rods, 51 inches tall (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

Two chandeliers are expected to light up the room. One is a diminutive Modernist lighting snowflake chandelier attributed to Paavo Tynell, unmarked, with four glass shades, 21 inches tall by 20 inches wide (estimate: $3,000-$4,000). The other is a Tommi Parzinger bronze Modernist chandelier, having eight arms to hold tall candle form lights and a central decorative element, 39 inches tall by 24 inches wide, in very good condition with light wear (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).

The three-day event will officially get underway on Tuesday, August 3rd, at 10 am Eastern time. Lot 1 will get things going with a Raymond Loewy double-sided DF 2000 cabinet credenza bar, 36 inches tall by 78 ½ inches wide and complete with the original bottle storage trays (estimate: $3,000-$4,000). A little later in the day, a set of six Norman Cherner antique dining chairs made from laminated wood on chrome rod legs, each chair marked, is expected to bring $400-$600.

Also on day one, two pairs of Fritz Hansen iconic egg lounge chairs will be offered as separate lots, with each pair having a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$1,500. Both pairs are upholstered forms on metal pedestal bases, marked FH Denmark, all original, displaying very crunchy foam and in need of a reupholstering. One pair has wine colored upholstery; the other is desert sand colored.

Kent Jackson said the market for mid-century and decorator items is good right now. “We have a group of dedicated consignors and estate managers who help us curate the most current and in-demand merchandise,” he said, adding that Uniques and Antiques, located outside Philadelphia, offers New York City curbside deliveries about a week after the auction, for a reasonable fee.

Internet bidding will be via LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidspirit.com. Phone bids will be accepted on items with a $300 minimum bid. Absentee bids are accepted for any amount.

Live, in-gallery previews will be held on Sunday, August 1st, from 12 noon to 5 pm; Monday, August 2nd, from 10 am-6 pm; and Tuesday, August 3rd, by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call (610) 485-7400, or email to info@uniquesandantiques.com. The gallery is located at 2500 Market Street in Upper Chichester, Pa., just 10 miles outside of Philadelphia.

To learn more about Uniques and Antiques Auction Sales and the three-day online auction scheduled for August 3rd, 4th and 5th, please visit www.UniquesandAntiques.com. Updates are posted frequently.

