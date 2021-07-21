Global Cloud Security Service Platform | AIONCLOUD

Seoul, South Korea, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — AIONCLOUD is a subsidiary of MONITORAPP, which was established in 2005 as a cyber-security appliance company. With the rise of cloud computing, MONITORAPP sought to have a cyber-security service line-up so AIONCLOUD was born in 2015.

Since then, AIONCLOUD introduced Website Protection Services and Secure Internet Access services. With the efforts of the determined R&D team, AIONCLOUD is now proud to announce that it provides a full-stack network security service on its SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) platform so clients can enjoy a full range of services with a zero-trust network solution. Traditional security perimeter no longer exists; AIONCLOUD is redefining the application security solution options.

AIONCLOUD’s corporate mission is to pursue the progress of information and communication technology to bring people closer to each other for a better cyber world. AIONCLOUD global partners are a vital part of this mission.

The value of cyber-security extends beyond the borders of countries and AIONCLOUD’s goal is to provide a secure cyber world for all. It is determined to provide the best and safest services worldwide. With industry-leading technology and a global partner network, AIONCLOUD is committed to delivering the best cyber-security solutions with global coverage.

AIONCLOUD global partners are a vital part of this mission.

Why AIONCLOUD preferred as Security as a service (SECaaS)

Protect the website easily and freely

No Capital expenditure& Deployment: No need to buy & install HW/SW

Little Admin Cost: Reducing Update & Maintenance Cost

Easy to Expand & Shrink: PAY AS YOU GO (Scalable system)

Available Anywhere: No cost to backhaul traffic to HQ

Real-time Update: Real-time update for the latest security feature

Optimize Web Performance: Website Performance & Security

AIONCLOUD Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Web and URL Filtering

SWG is a completely secure web gateway solution delivered as a service and deploys in minutes for ease of use. It always is on security to operate 24×7 that follows the service user regardless of its location.

AIONCLOUD’s SWG solution features and merits

Defend Web against attacks by URL filtering

Defend Web against attacks by Malicious URL Detection

Defend Web against attacks by SSL Inspection

Defend Web against attacks by Malicious All File Detection

Defend Web against attacks by URL Category Classification

Defend Web against attacks by Malicious Similarity Analysis

Prevent Information Leak

Click here to contact us.

View more: AIONCLOUD SASE user interface video