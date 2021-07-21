Global Cloud Security Service Platform | AIONCLOUD

Posted on 2021-07-21 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Seoul, South Korea, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — AIONCLOUD is a subsidiary of MONITORAPP, which was established in 2005 as a cyber-security appliance company. With the rise of cloud computing, MONITORAPP sought to have a cyber-security service line-up so AIONCLOUD was born in 2015.

Since then, AIONCLOUD introduced Website Protection Services and Secure Internet Access services. With the efforts of the determined R&D team, AIONCLOUD is now proud to announce that it provides a full-stack network security service on its SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) platform so clients can enjoy a full range of services with a zero-trust network solution. Traditional security perimeter no longer exists; AIONCLOUD is redefining the application security solution options.

AIONCLOUD’s corporate mission is to pursue the progress of information and communication technology to bring people closer to each other for a better cyber world. AIONCLOUD global partners are a vital part of this mission.

The value of cyber-security extends beyond the borders of countries and AIONCLOUD’s goal is to provide a secure cyber world for all. It is determined to provide the best and safest services worldwide. With industry-leading technology and a global partner network, AIONCLOUD is committed to delivering the best cyber-security solutions with global coverage.

Why AIONCLOUD preferred as Security as a service (SECaaS) 

  • Protect the website easily and freely
  • No Capital expenditure& Deployment: No need to buy & install HW/SW
  • Little Admin Cost: Reducing Update & Maintenance Cost
  • Easy to Expand & Shrink: PAY AS YOU GO (Scalable system)
  • Available Anywhere: No cost to backhaul traffic to HQ
  • Real-time Update: Real-time update for the latest security feature
  • Optimize Web Performance: Website Performance & Security

AIONCLOUD Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Web and URL Filtering

SWG is a completely secure web gateway solution delivered as a service and deploys in minutes for ease of use. It always is on security to operate 24×7 that follows the service user regardless of its location.

AIONCLOUD’s SWG solution features and merits 

  • Defend Web against attacks by URL filtering
  • Defend Web against attacks by Malicious URL Detection
  • Defend Web against attacks by SSL Inspection
  • Defend Web against attacks by Malicious All File Detection
  • Defend Web against attacks by URL Category Classification
  • Defend Web against attacks by Malicious Similarity Analysis
  • Prevent Information Leak

