Thinking Huts Announces Star-Studded Table Read of ‘Second Act’

Loveland, USA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Thinking Huts, a nonprofit dedicated to making education more accessible with humanitarian-driven technology solutions, announced today a virtual table read of the film ‘Second Act.’ The event will be held on July 24, 2021, at 6 pm MT / 8 pm ET. Attendees can RSVP to participate in the highly anticipated virtual event here. The event is open to the public. The first 1,000 registrations will be considered for a chance to participate in the opening of their school in Madagascar.

Led by acclaimed award-winning film and television director Peter Segal, the virtual benefit will star Kelly Hu, Charlyne Yi, Amy Okuda, Kearran Giovanni, Scott Takeda, Adam Ferrara, Ludwig Manukian, Dagney Kerr, Doug Spearman, Dierdre Friel, Nicole J. Butler, Jeremy Cohenour, and more.

Diverse representation was at the forefront in the casting decisions and made possible by highly regarded casting director Kamala A. Thomas.

“Through a table read of the film ‘Second Act,’ we are excited to add some much-needed light to the world while showcasing a diverse cast and supporting our upcoming school. What better way than featuring a romantic comedy,” said Maggie Grout, Founder & CEO of Thinking Huts.

‘Second Act’ is a 2018 American film directed by Peter Segal, distributed by STX Entertainment, that starred Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Milo Ventimiglia, and Leah Remini. The story follows Maya as she discovers what truly matters in life and shows that it is never too late for second chances.

“Social impact at scale requires a collective effort of thoughtful movers and makers,” said Maggie Grout. “Representation matters and I am thrilled to champion the diverse voices I wish I had seen growing up in our highly anticipated summer benefit. I look forward to changing the narrative in the nonprofit world and seeing leaders who look like me leading the way.”

To be located in the south-central region of Madagascar, in Fianarantsoa on the university campus Ecole de Management et d’Innovation Technologique (EMIT), Thinking Huts is building its first 3D printed school in partnership with 14Trees and Studio Mortazavi. Madagascar was chosen as the first location due to its potential for economic growth, need for infrastructure, and solar energy opportunities. The school will consist of a hybrid design featuring 3D printed walls and locally sourced construction materials for the roof, door, and windows. Local partners will oversee daily operations and will supply teachers.

According to UNESCO, over 260 million children do not have access to education. In Madagascar, 60% of the 1.3 million primary-age students are not enrolled in school due to overcrowding and insufficient investment in education infrastructure. Thinking Huts will address the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 and 9, Quality Education and Industrial Innovation & Infrastructure, respectively.

Thinking Huts aims to scale their concept and build schools in partnership with communities throughout Madagascar — eventually throughout the world — to break the cycle of poverty through education.

Thinking Huts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Colorado, USA that envisions increasing global access to education. Their goal is to address barriers to education, such as travel distance and overcrowding, by providing education infrastructure. Leveraging humanitarian-driven technology solutions, Thinking Huts is on a mission to close the global opportunity gap. Founded by Maggie Grout, a 21-year old social entrepreneur, her origin story as an adoptee from China shaped her desire to create opportunities for those born into underprivileged communities.

Thinking Huts is currently seeking corporate and individual contributions, as well as volunteers with an interest in education or technology, to help achieve its ambitious goals. Find out more at thinkinghuts.org or contact morgan@thinkinghuts.org to schedule an interview.

