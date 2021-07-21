Thermal Analysis Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global thermal analysis market is expected to reach USD 640.7 Million by 2022 from USD 511.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The major factors driving the growth of the thermal analysis market include the increasing production of crude and shale oil, growing research activities in major end-user segments, patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and biomolecules, and food and product safety regulations.

Chemical & material manufacturers are expected to hold the the largest end users share of the market in 2017

By end user, the thermal analysis market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, chemical & material manufacturers, food & beverage industry, petrochemical industry, research & academia, and other end users. In 2017, the chemical & material manufacturers segment is expected to hold the lagrest share of the thermal analysis market. Growth in key end-use industries of chemicals, polymers, and materials (such as automotive, construction, electronics, healthcare, textiles, and FMCG) is the major factor driving the growth of this end-user segment.

The differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) analyzers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the thermal analysis market in 2017

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into differential scanning calorimetry analyzers, thermogravimetric analyzers, simultaneous thermal analyzers, differential thermal analyzers, thermomechanical analyzers, dynamic mechanical analyzers, and other thermal analyzers. The large share of the differential scanning calorimetry analyzers segment is attributed to the rising adoption of DSC analyzers in the food industry, technological advancements, the ease of use and speed offered by these products, and significant applications of these analyzers in fields such as microfluidics, drug discovery, pharmaceuticals, molecular biology, and nanoscience.

The major players operating in the thermal analysis market include Waters (US), NETZSCH (Germany), LINSEIS (Germany), Mettler-Toledo (US), PerkinElmer (US), SETARAM (France), and Shimadzu (Japan).

North America is expected to dominate the thermal analysis market during the forecast period

Geographically, the thermal analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing industrial R&D expenditure; the availability of private-public funding for research; and stringent regulatory norms for drug development.

