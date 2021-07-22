Photonic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Photonic Integrated Circuit (IC) Market is estimated to touch US$ 3.54 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The market was appreciated by US$ 300.9 million in the year 2015. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction.

The Photonic Integrated Circuit market on the source of Type of Application could span Optical Signal Processing, Sensing, Bio photonics, Optical Communication. The subdivision of Optical Communication ruled the market of Photonic Integrated Circuit in 2015. It is segmented on the source of the applications.

The latest years have witnessed marvelous growth in the movement of the data, which the old-style copper created electronic means fail to transport. Photonic Integrated Circuit created optical communication delivers a price operative and well-organized substitute to data conduction. This is estimated to drive the progress of the subdivision in the upcoming period.

Photonic IC Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Lasers

MUX/DEMUX

Optical Amplifiers

Modulators

Attenuators

Detectors

Photonic IC Market Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Indium Phosphide (InP)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Lithium Niobate (LiNbO3)

Silicon

Silica-on-Silicon

Photonic IC Market Integration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Photonic IC Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Optical Communication

Sensing

Biophotonics

Optical Signal Processing

Some of the important companies operating in the field are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Viavi Solutions, Inc. Additional notable companies operating in the field are Emcore Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Luxtera Inc., Oclaro, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Infinera Corp., Kaiam Corp, and others.

By the source of geography, North America detained the biggest stake of the market during the recent past year. It was almost 41% of the international market. The growing recognition of Photonic Integrated Circuit in the applications of telecommunications and sensing and the need to improve present substructure is driving the progress of the business in the area.

The Asia Pacific is expected to display a robust development due to development in long haul & transport networks, energy & utilities, and data centers. It is projected to increase the stake of the market considerably above the prediction period. This will happen due to a growing demand from the emerging business of the information technology in the Asian nations like India and China.

