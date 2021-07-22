Orthodontic Supplies Market worth $8.3 billion by 2026 – Integration with Digital Technologies such as CAD/CAM Software

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Various factors such as rise in worldwide prevalence of malocclusion, growing focus in cost of effective orthodontic treatment are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Along with this, the initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the awareness about orthodontic treatments and the increase in the availability of advanced orthodontic supplies in the market are expected to boost the demand for orthodontic supplies during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product (Braces(Removable, Fixed), Brackets(Ligating,Lingual, Metal),Archwires (Ni-Ti, steel), Anchorage, Ligature(Elastomeric, wire), Patient(Adult,Children), Users(Hospitals,Clinics,OTC) – Global Forecast to 2026” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Increase in the prevalence of incidence of malocclusions and jaw diseases;

Malocclusions most common forms of oro-dental problems condition in children and adolescents worldwide. Some of the common ortdontic problems include cross bite, openbite, overbite, and spacing. Orthodontic supplies, such as fixed braces and removable braces are the most commonly used products for the effective treatment of malocculusions. Furthermore, with rising disposable income levels, growing oral health awareness, and increase in the number of dental clinics aross the globe are likely to augument the market growth.

Geographically; the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with malocclusion and tooth decay are factors likely to suppprt the growth of orthodontic market in the region. Moreover, the growing focus toward aesthetics products among adults and emergence of small manufacturers are driving the growth of the APAC market.

Prominent players in Orthodontic Supplies Market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), amoing others

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Brackets accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market;

The rise in the global prevalence of orthodontic problesms such as overcrowding, crossbite, diastema and influx of different types of adavanced brackets for the treatment of malocclusion are likely to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Adult segmnet accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market

The increasing demand for invisible braces among adults due to aesthetic concerns, huge adult population base, availability of advanced orthodontic products, and increasing disposable incomes are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

hospital and dental clinics accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market

The segment accounted for the highest share owing to the increase in the emphaisis on investments in the hospitals and dental clincs by many privaty equity firms to establish large chain of dental clinics are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of segment in the coming years. Moreover, growing dental tourism industry, along with the rapid cosmetic procedures are likely to augument the segment growth during the forecat period.