Demand of Dental Endodontics to Reach US$ 1.8 Bn by 2025

Influence of dental tourism to avail affordable, yet quality dental care, in tandem with rising consciousness regarding oral health and hygiene, signifies promising opportunities for players in the dental endodontics market.

A recent study by Fact.MR further analyses the dental endodontics market in detail, and finds that endodontic motor instruments continue to hold a sizeable market share, given their competency to offer time-efficient root canal procedures that help dentists in achieving high productivity. Market players are moving towards nickel and titanium materials to provide high elasticity to endodontic instruments, thereby complementing the adoption rate.

Despite being conventional, consumables are evolving with advanced technology, and market players are experimenting with various parameters such as design and material to increase convenience for dentists. On the back of growing preference for quicker, safer, and reliable systems, adoption of dental endodontics instruments is projected to remain significantly higher than consumables during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Dental Endodontics Market Study

A marked shift from 2D imaging systems to 3D cone beam imaging technology, which is gradually transforming the way dentists collect information, serves as a harbinger of significant adoption opportunities for players in the dental endodontics market.

Accuracy and versatility are viable propositions to achieve marketing success; however, the emergence of laser dentistry as an effective substitute for dental endodontics could challenge the otherwise steady adoption rate of endodontic systems.

Dental clinics would retain their status as primary dental care centres, as short-wait times and cost-effective solutions remain key touchpoints for individuals. On the back of this influential growth enabler, demand for dental endodontics from dental clinics is likely to remain 32% higher than dental hospitals.

Density of the geriatric population is significantly high in Japan, which generates high demand for dentistry in the country. Also, technological advancements come to the disposal of players operating in the dental endodontics market. During the forecast period, Japan is likely to register the highest CAGR of around 6.3%.

A subject matter expert portends, “Strong revenue opportunity would open for manufacturers in the dental endodontics market, as dental academic and research institutes are adopting dental endodontic systems to foster innovation and advancement. Intense research undertaken by these institutes is leading to cost-effective development of these systems.”

Strategic Acquisitions to Remain at Leading Players’ Disposal

Strong geographical presence, strategic acquisitions, and collaborations are key strategies undertaken by players in the dental endodontics market to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2017 COLTENE Holding AG announced the acquisition of Micro-Mega and SciCan, which are key companies working towards the development of dental equipment and materials, by investing around US$ 200 Mn. In addition, in September 2017, Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of Healthdent Technologies Inc. to boast a diversified range of root canal treatment solutions.

Prominent as well as emerging players in the dental endodontics market, however, evince high reliance on product innovation and effective marketing strategies to distinguish their brands and increase brand value.

