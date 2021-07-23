Air Heater Tubes Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments 2030

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Air Heater Tubes is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Air Heater Tubes is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Air Heater Tubes sales and trends accelerating Air Heater Tubes sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of, identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Remarkable Growth in the Cement Industry to Augur Significant Demand for Air Heater Tubes

Portland Cement Association has predicted a 2.8% growth in the consumption of cement in 2018 and 2019. By 2020, according to PCA, the growth is expected to touch 4% as spending on federal infrastructure is expected to increase. This is expected to generate potential growth opportunities for use of air heater tubes in the US market.

Moreover, in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific, for instance India, the demand for cement is expected to rise by 4.5%, according to ICRA during 2018-2019 timeline owing to the expansion of housing sector coupled with higher spending on infrastructure. Production of cement in India increased by 2.7% in a nine month duration (April to December in 2017). The growth in the cement industry is likely to fuel the growth of the air heater tubes market during the assessment period.

Developments in the Sugar Industry Will Influence the Air Heater Tubes Market

Boilers are used in the sugar industry, in which air heater tubes are installed to maintain the boiler efficiency by enabling efficient heat recovery. India is one of the biggest producers of sugar. The production of sugar is expected to increase by few lakh tones in 2018 as compared to 2017 production scenario.

According to the analysis of Food Ministry, the overall production of sugar is expected to be around 249 lakh tons as against 203 lakh tons in 2017. India would be capable of exporting a higher percentage of sugar in the coming years. This is poised to fuel the adoption of boilers in the region, thus aiding the growth of the global air heater tubes market.

With the lift of crude oil ban in January 2016, the United States witnessed increased growth in its oil and gas sector. The nation is considered to be major importer of crude oil. However, with growing trade relations across geographies, the United States showcased its potential as a rising exporter of energy.

The use of air heater tubes in the oil and gas industry, coupled with its potential growth in the United States, is expected to project potential growth opportunities for participants involved in air heater tubes. The air heater tubes market in North America, significantly dominated by United States, is expected to witness a noteworthy growth with respect to revenue generation.

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Air Heater Tubes, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Air Heater Tubesand their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Air Heater Tubessales.

