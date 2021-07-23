Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is estimated to touch US$ 52.52 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The market was appreciated at US$ 31.0 billion in the year 2015. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. Growing demand for wrapped foodstuff and liquid refreshment by means of greater development in hospitality business has headed toward important development of the business. Additionally, growing tendency concerning customer eating out and constant development of retail chains throughout the world comprising the Asia Pacific and Europe are backing the general development of the business.

The commercial refrigeration equipment market on the source of Type of Application could span Foodstuff & Liquid refreshment Retail, Foodstuff & Liquid refreshment Production, Foodstuff & Liquid refreshment Circulation, Foodstuff Service. The subdivision of foodstuff services is estimated to observe an important development at a CAGR of more than 6.5% for the duration of prediction. Growth in intercontinental transaction of foodstuff is creating the demand for chilling of seafood, frozen nourishments, and treated foods through the provinces. This estimated to upsurge the capacity development in the subdivision of foodstuff & liquid refreshment circulation application.

Request a Sample Copy of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market/request-sample

Product Outlook, Revenue (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand units), 2014 – 2024

Transportation Refrigeration Equipment

Refrigerators & Freezers

Display Showcases

Beverage Refrigeration

Parts

Others

The subdivision of Transportation Refrigeration Equipment ruled the business by the stake of the income of 19% during the year 2015. It is likely to be the speedily developing sector above the prediction period. Increasing intercontinental transactions to transference of perishable products to the end consumers in detached places, estimated to gush the progress of this subdivision.

Application Outlook, Revenue (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand units), 2014 – 2024

Food Service

Food & Beverage Production

Food & Beverage Distribution

Food & Beverage Retail

Others

Some of the important companies operating in the field are Panasonic Corporation, Lennox International, Whirlpool Corporation, Standex International, Daikin Industries, Hussmann Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Carrier, AHT Cooling System, Manitowoc Company, United Technologies Corp, Dover Corporation, Johnson Controls, Ingersoll Rand plc, and Electrolux AB.

Access Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market

Regional Outlook, Revenue (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand units), 2014 – 2024

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com