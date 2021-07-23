Fundus Cameras Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fundus Cameras Market is expected to value at USD 625.1 million by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing prevalence of age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and glaucoma disorders. Growing importance toward high-resolution digital images to achieve excellent clarity and precision in medical and healthcare applications is expected to favor the growth of fundus cameras industry.

Additionally, complete transformation of the medical imaging platforms and systems, in the recent years, thus supporting the need for technologically sophisticated medical cameras. Globally, the fundus camera market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Fundus Cameras Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/fundus-cameras-market-size/request-sample

Fundus cameras allows facilitation for precise analysis of several conditions and aid in decision making for doctors and clinicians. In addition, use of fundus cameras helps to identify and determine of any particular disorder or anomaly in the patient. Fundus cameras can easily detect common symptoms by enhancing field of view, thus offering clarity, flexibility and adaptability during the treatment by addressing new possibilities. These factors are expected to play key role for sustained market growth over the forecast period.

The recent technological advancement coupled with development of the novel products & techniques such as a specialized low power microscope and highly sensitive sensor technologies are expected to provide platform for the sustained growth of fundus camera industry in the upcoming years. Growing popularity of the medical cameras among healthcare professionals and clinicians are estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry player over the forecast period.

Growing geriatric population and emergence of cost effective solution are propelling market growth as well, in the recent years. Increasing need for modernization and centralization of healthcare administration and services, and growing demand for superior quality and safety of healthcare services are expected to pave a way for future market growth of fundus cameras as well.

Fundus camera market Product Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Tabletop

Handheld

Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Tabletop

Handheld

Hybrid Fundus Cameras

ROP Fundus Cameras

Fundus camera market End Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices

Access Fundus Cameras Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/fundus-cameras-market-size

The key players in the fundus camera industry are Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., Optomed Oy Ltd., Optovue, Inc., CenterVue S.p.A,, NIDEK Co., Ltd., Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Clarity Medical Systems, Inc., and Canon, Inc.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com