MISA Dallas is now DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery

Dallas, TX, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — “With growth comes change,” states CEO and Physician Founder Sachin Kukreja, MD. Our practice has been centrally located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since December of 2016. During that time, Dr. Kukreja has performed thousands of surgeries and cared for tens of thousands of patients. Approximately two-thirds of these patients have undergone some form of bariatric surgery, with the remaining undergoing general surgery. With good luck and rapport within the community, the practice has added an additional physician by the name of Elizabeth Hooper, MD.

“She has brought a new perspective to the practice and has allowed us to offer more surgery, both bariatric surgery and general surgery.” Our new physician assistant, Jillian Robinson, PA-C also supports the perioperative care of these patients.

“For many years, patients knew the practice by my name alone,” says Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD. “However, the practice is more than just me. It is imperative that our rebranding be reflective of our growth in this space so patients better understand the services we are offering. For this reason, we are now known as “DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery.””

Dr. Kukreja continues to care for patients alongside his new partners. They aim to offer comprehensive and cost-effective care throughout the Dallas area. They operate out of four major hospitals and surgery centers. “Our biggest honor comes when a patient refers to their closest family or friends. That action demonstrates a degree of trust that is unrivaled, especially when it comes to surgery.”