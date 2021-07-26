Tufts University Awards 24×7 IT & LMS Help Desk Support RFP to BlackBeltHelp

Chicago, United States, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — BlackBeltHelp’s robust and technology driven support will deliver consistent and quality service to Tuft’s students, faculty and staff. The AI-driven services will be instrumental in increasing the institutional efficiency while reducing the administrative burden and cost. The multi-channel support service will help Tufts University to meet their goal of providing a top-quality support experience across multiple platforms.

The scope of support includes:

General IT Support

Network Connectivity

Productivity applications

Antivirus / Security utilities

Cloud storage

Operating System Support

Email

Password Reset

Endpoint encryption

Video conferencing/collaboration

Canvas® LMS Support

Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access

Basic Instructor Grade book issues

Assignment submission failures

Course navigation & finding grades

Adding/Dropping courses

About Tufts University:

Tufts is a leader in American higher education, distinctive for its success as a moderately sized university that excels at research and providing students with a personal experience. Our unique combination of research and liberal arts attracts students, faculty and staff who thrive in our environment of curiosity, creativity and engagement.

About BlackBeltHelp:

BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.

