This house designing startup is creating opportunities for workers displaced by COVID-19

Kolkata, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Many contractors and workers have returned to their home towns due to the COVID-19 crisis. While some of them are returning back at work, many of the displaced workers and contractors are looking for work opportunities in their home town.

Houseyog, a Kolkata based house design startup is helping such displaced contractors and allied workers by connecting them to homeowners who need professional help for building or renovating their homes and offices.

Allied workers and contractors with relevant experience in building and construction fields (e.g. false ceiling, carpentry, waterproofing, flooring, plan approval, etc) can apply to join houseyog as a service provider.

Joining Houseyog as a service provider is simple and easy. Anyone interested to join Houseyog can fill up a simple registration form or contact through email or phone which is displayed on their website.

The Houseyog team will connect with such workers and contractors to assess their skills and expertise. If their expertise matches with houseyog standards, then the interested contractors have to verify their KYC, sign an agreement, and take a service pledge to maintain honesty and best quality standards.

While it helps small contractors and local workers displaced due COVID-19 crisis get work in their hometowns, it helps minimize a lot of hassles for homeowners who want to build or renovate their home, office, or any other space.

Houseyog offers online architectural and interior designing services and resources to build beautiful homes in India. Anyone planning to build a home can browse through expertly designed ready to use house designs, floor plans, and front elevation designs or order fully customized house designing services at extremely affordable rates.

