The International Institute of Academic Research & Publications in India launches open access publishing hub with F1000

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Today, the International Institute of Academic Research & Publications (IIARP) in India has partnered with F1000, Taylor & Francis Group’s open research publishing arm, to create a dedicated open research publishing hub for IIARP researchers.

The International Institute of Academic Research & Publications (IIARP) is the world’s largest non-profitable professional organization for research development and promotion in the fields of STEM, Business, Economics, Social Sciences, and many more.

This new publishing hub is hosted on F1000’s own publishing platform, F1000Research, and enables all IIARP authors to rapidly publish open access conference proceedings and full papers. This partnership provides several innovative features and benefits for IIARP authors. Not only is there a streamlined submission process and speedy publication, which accelerates research impact; authors also benefit from a transparent peer-review process and will be supported throughout by F1000’s expert editorial team.

The IIARP gateway welcomes submissions from across various fields spanning from life sciences and medicine through to physical sciences, technology, and social sciences. The gateway accepts a broad range of submissions in the forms of: Research Articles, Method Articles, Brief Report, Study Protocols, Case Reports, Reviews, and Systematic Reviews.

“IIARP, in association with F1000, provides an excellent venue for the dissemination of innovative ideas from a diverse range of scholars. By partnering with F1000, IIARP will continue to support researchers globally to prepare their research for publication and present our articles and conference proceedings to the scientific community.” – Dr. Shakir Ullah, Conference Secretary, IIARP.

Rebecca Lawrence, Managing Director, F1000 said:

“We are excited to see the combined strengths of IIARP and F1000 as we continue to support the evolving needs of the research community in new and innovative ways. The IIARP is committed to open research, and this gateway is an important step forward to advance knowledge across India, and internationally.”

The IIARP gateway is now open for submissions: https://f1000research.com/gateways/iiarp/about-this-gateway.Members of IIARP and attendees of conferences organized by IIARP will be eligible to publish.

About F1000

F1000 fosters a culture of innovation to accelerate the reach of knowledge and put it in the hands of those who will shape the future.

We provide open research publishing solutions and services to organizations such as the European Commission, Wellcome, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as directly to researchers through our own publishing platform, F1000Research.

F1000 is wholly owned by the Taylor & Francis Group, an Informa Group company.

About IIARP

The International Institute of Academic Research & Publications collaborates to exchange technical expertise between students, academics, professors, engineers, scientists, and leading technical instructors, including universities and research centres.

The sole aim of the IIARP is to initiate, establish and encourage research in the fields of science, engineering, technology, management, economics, social sciences, medicine, and health sciences for the benefit of humanity. IIARP is a scholarly association for creating a global impact on academia and society through technical research and innovation.

