280 Invitations were Issued in the SINP Draw Held on July 21, 2021

In the recent Saskatchewan PNP draw conducted on July 21, 2021, Saskatchewan issued 280 invitations for both the Occupations-in-demand and the Saskatchewan Express Entry categories for Saskatchewan immigration.

196 invitations were offered for the category of Occupations-in-demand of the SINP whereas the remaining 84 invitations were granted for the category of Express Entry in the Saskatchewan PNP.

The cut-off score for both the Occupation-In-Demand and the Express Entry immigration streams of SINP was 77.

The point assessment grid for SINP is tactfully created to evaluate the profile of a candidate to meet the labour market demands of Saskatchewan. The province of Saskatchewan has its own point based system at the place of the Comprehensive Ranking system utilized by other Canada provincial nominee program for Canada immigration.

Have a peek at the grid given below to know more about the consequences of the recent SINP draw.

Date of draw No. of invitations issued Category for invitation CRS score of the lowest ranked candidate Other Considerations July 21, 2021 196 Occupations-in-demand 77 Invited Candidates had Educational Credential Assessments. Not all occupations were selected. The occupations chosen and eligible for the EOI selection on July 21, 2021 have the following classification numbers: 0013, 0014, 0016, 0114, 0121, 0132, 0421, 0423, 0621, 0651, 0711, 0712, 0821, 0911, 1121, 1122, 1123, 1214, 1215, 1221, 1222, 1224, 1241, 1243, 1252, 2131, 2142, 2144, 2151, 2212, 2223, 2225, 2231, 2232, 2241, 2242, 2253, 2262, 2263, 3143, 3211, 3234, 4152, 4156, 4161, 4162, 4164, 4165, 4166, 4167, 4169, 4212, 4216, 6316, 6344, 7231, 7237, 7241, 7243, 7246, 7294, 8255, 9232 July 21, 2021 84 Express Entry 77 Invited Candidates had Educational Credential Assessments. Not all occupations were selected. The occupations chosen and eligible for the EOI selection on July 21, 2021 have the following classification numbers: 0013, 0014, 0016, 0114, 0121, 0132, 0421, 0423, 0621, 0651, 0711, 0712, 0821, 0911, 1121, 1122, 1123, 1214, 1215, 1221, 1222, 1224, 1241, 1243, 1252, 2131, 2142, 2144, 2151, 2212, 2223, 2225, 2231, 2232, 2241, 2242, 2253, 2262, 2263, 3143, 3211, 3234, 4152, 4156, 4161, 4162, 4164, 4165, 4166, 4167, 4169, 4212, 4216, 6316, 6344, 7231, 7237, 7241, 7243, 7246, 7294, 8255, 9232

The SINP draw was held for the International Skilled Workers system category of the SINP which is not an application system but a pre-application process for the Saskatchewan immigration through the SINP pathway. The desired applicants need to apply to the Expression of Interest (EOI) system of the same to show their genuine interest in Canada immigration and relocation in Saskatchewan province. The skilled workers who have the desired skills as per the labour markets of the Saskatchewan are chosen from the Expression of Interest (EOI) pool and offered an Invitation to Apply (ITA) to call them to apply for the Canada permanent residency on the IRCC to relocate indefinitely into Saskatchewan.

