Farm Management Software Market Opportunities and Challenges

According to a research report “Farm Management Software Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Application (Precision Farming, Livestock, Aquaculture), Offering (On-cloud, On-premise, Data Analytics Services), Farm Size, Production Planning, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global farm management software market is estimated to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 4.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021–2026. The growth of the farm management software market is driven by factors such as increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, growing population and subsequent rise in demand for food worldwide, and strengthening of intellectual property rights over agricultural innovations. Government support to encourage the adoption of modern agricultural techniques and focus on monitoring livestock performance and health to increase farm efficiency are also driving the growth of the farm management software market.

The production planning segment to hold the largest market share by 2026

The production planning of the farm management software market is estimated to register largest market share in 2026, by farm production planning. The main driver for the farm management software market in the production planning segment is the increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, growing population and subsequent rise in demand for food worldwide, and strengthening of intellectual property rights over agricultural innovations.

The data analytics services segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The farm management software market for data analytics services is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by offering. The increasing need for real-time data management through cloud computing, government support to encourage adoption of modern agricultural techniques, and increasing use of agriculture software to maintain farm efficiencies are some of the major factors fostering the growth of the market.

Americas held largest share of the farm management software market in 2020

The Americas held the largest share of the global farm management software market in 2020. High level of awareness among farmers about benefit associated with advanced technologies like IoT, artificial intelligence, and farm monitoring devices, high penetration of internet in countries like the US and Canada, and presence of large farms are the key factors responsible for the higher adoption rate of farm management software in the Americas.

Key players in the farm management software market include Trimble (US), Raven Industries (US), Topcon Positioning Systems (US), Granular Inc., A Corteva Agriscience Company (US), Agrivi (UK), AgJunction (US), Farmers Edge (Canada), Agworld (US), Deere & Company (US), IBM Corporation (US), SST Development Group (US), The Climate Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Afimilk (Israel), Iteris (US), GEA Farm Technologies (Ukraine), CropX (Israel), Conservis (US), Cropio (Ukraine), CropIn (India), ec2ce (Spain), Gamaya (Switzerland), Connecterra (Netherlands), Aquabyte (US), and Eruvaka Technologies (India). These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

