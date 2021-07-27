Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market worth USD 13.8 billion by 2026

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, investments in advanced technologies by CDMOs, and increasing partnerships & agreements between pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs. However, the high operational costs associated with cell & gene therapy manufacturing is expected to restrain the growth of gene therapy manufacturing services market market to a certain extent.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The global cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market size is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 from USD 7.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

The cell therapy segment dominated the gene therapy manufacturing services market in 2020.

On the basis of type, the cell therapy manufacturing services market is broadly segmented into cell therapy and gene therapy. In 2020, cell therapy accounted for the largest share of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing awareness about cell therapy, growing funding for new cell lines, increasing partnerships and acquisitions, and the development of advanced genomics methods for cell analysis.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate in this segment can be attributed to the increasing expenditure on R&D by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, rising collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing number of cell & gene therapies in the R&D pipeline.

North America was the largest regional market for cell therapy manufacturing services market in 2020.

Geographically, the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the rising incidence of cancer and growing research activity in cancer and stem cells.

Key Market Players

Key players in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Catalent (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Oxford Biomedica plc (UK), and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (UK).

