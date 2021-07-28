Mobile VoIP Market Share, Key Company Analysis, Regional Estimates & Global Trends, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Mobile VoIP Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Mobile VoiP Market is set to witness a higher CAGR in the forecast period. Rising volume of mobile communication and smartphones significantly drives the Mobile VoiP industry. In addition, the communication apps now have a sizeable market and every communication company has a tremendous competitive advantage.

Key Players:

Apple

Facebook

Fringland

Google

Grasshopper Group, LLC.

Kakao Corporation

MagicJack VocalTec. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Nimbuzz

One Horizon Group Inc.

RingCentral Inc.

StarSSIP Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Skype, WhatsApp, Viber, and Line hold prominence in the mobile VoiP market. Constant R&D for communication, connectivity, and entertainment leverages the use of smartphones in the forecast period. However, confined network speeds, low awareness on communication levels in developing/underdeveloped countries along with government restrictions might hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

By service, the mobile VoiP industry is segmented into Video Conferencing, Video and Voice Call, and Instant Messaging. By Platform, the mobile VoiP market segmentation comprises Windows OS, iOS and Android OS. Based on service, the mobile VoiP industry segmentation comprises instant messaging, video, and voice call. By platform, the VoiP market is segmented as Android OS, iOS and Windows OS.

Services Outlook:

Video and voice call

Video conferencing

Instant messaging

Platform Outlook:

Android OS

iOS

Windows OS

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Geographical segmentation for mobile VoiP market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific accounts for a significant market share in the global market due to increase in use of technology and significant investment for high-speed Internet. The region witnesses a high number of voice mail subscription owing to increase in internet services and mobile use.

North American and European markets have gained tremendous popularity, as internet proliferation is high in these areas. Technological advances and emergence of new communication technologies is likely to pump the market growth in these areas. Middle Eastern areas enjoy a higher market position owing to use of enhanced technologies. African market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR owing to low proliferation of internet services. The key players in the mobile VoiP industry include Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Inc, Vonage Holdings Corporation, Apple Inc, Google Inc, One Horizon Group Inc, and Kakao Corporation.

