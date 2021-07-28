Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2020–2030

A recent study by Fact.MR states that, the global glass bonding adhesives market is anticipated to expand at over 7% CAGR through 2030. The market is fast gaining traction with a surge in demand for bonding agents to be used between glass and other materials such as metals, rubbers, plastics, and others, from various industries such as electronics, transportation, and construction. As this kind of adhesive provides the best method of joining for glass, it is highly preferred in the architecture industry.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5442&utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

Growth of the glass bonding adhesives market continues to be sustained by rising application in a range of industries, including construction, automotive, and healthcare. However, as these industries have been impacted on a macro-level by the COVID-19 pandemic, bonding adhesive manufacturers have seen demand waning. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, early recovery in these industries will be key to bonding adhesive sales in the short and medium term.

Key Takeaways from Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Report

UV curable acrylate remains the preferred material

Building & construction industry will account for highest demand

Asia Pacific will continue to be an epicenter, with China and India creating sustainable opportunities

Steady demand in the U.S. will drive the North America glass bonding adhesives market during the assessment period

COVID-19 outbreak having an adverse impact on the growth of the global glass bonding adhesives market

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5442&utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global glass bonding adhesives market in terms of type, end-use industry, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global glass bonding adhesives market.

Type

UV Curable

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate

Polyurethane

End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5442?utm_source=expresspressrelease&utm_medium=Prasad

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to gain advantage from new opportunities, key players in the glass bonding adhesives market are emphasizing on developing wide varieties of quality products.

For instance, 3M Company launched its new extensive range of glass bonding adhesives such as 3M™ Polyurethane Glass Adhesive Sealant 590, and others, which are crash tested to FMVSS 212, suitable for structural glass bonding, in 2020.

Dymax launched its new range of Dymax UV light-curing industrial glass bonding adhesives for the joining of plastics, glass, metals, and others, in the year 2020.

DELO released its new PHOTOBOND adhesives, which are ideally suited for bonding plastic to glass, in the year 2020.

Some of the companies covered in the report on the global glass bonding adhesives market are Ashland, Dow, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corp, Master Bond, Dymax, Bohle Ltd., DELO, ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd, and Sika AG.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/26/2007072/0/en/Demand-for-Pharmaceutical-Packaging-to-Double-Through-2029-High-Preference-for-Sustainable-Packaging-to-Drive-Market-Growth-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com