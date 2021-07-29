Taking Farmers and Agriculture to another level

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Book My Crop is a one-of-a-kind internet portal that connects Indian farmers with purchasers. Buyers that use Book My Crop receive the direct contact information of farmers with whom they can communicate depending on crop availability or distance for future business. Farmers may enhance their income by connecting with the best purchasers from various parts of India with Book My Crop. Farmers and buyers are joining Book My Crop virtually every minute, and it has grown to a forum of over 20,000 farmers.

Book My Crop is the best agriculture portal in India that has been set up to bring farmers and buyers together on a single platform.

With each farmer supplying a unique variety of fresh local crops, the number of crops categorized in Book My Crop has increased to 8 or more. With this basic understanding of Book My Crop, let’s take a quick look at the sophisticated features that distinguish it as a one-of-a-kind platform in India’s agricultural sector, catering to both farmers and buyers:

Book My Crop can be considered as an Agricultural website in India, as it helps buyers to buy crops at the most affordable price and also the farmer to get the best price for their crops.

Salient Features:

Book My Crop offers eight crop categories: vegetables, fruits, pulses, grains, spices, flowers, herbs, non-edibles, and others.

With the ‘Popular’ crop feature in Book My Crop, producers and buyers can learn about the crops in Book My Crop that have the most potential for profit.

Buyers can check farmers and crops from their own location or choose their desired location in Book My Crop.

When looking for farmers, buyers in Book My Crop can specify a distance diameter range of up to 500 Kms.

Book My Crop is a new-age online platform that Connect farmer buyers in India.

There are two ways to find farmers in Book My Crop: by distance and by crop.

Farmers can post photographs and videos of their crops on their Book My Crop profile to advertise purchasers’ harvests. This also contributes to the preservation of authenticity.

Buyers that use Book My Crop receive the farmers’ direct contact information for direct conversation. Farmer profiles also include information that allows buyers to have a comprehensive picture of their vocation, region, and crops.

Book My Crop is available in three different languages: Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

To know more about India’s fastest-growing agricultural website focused on farmers and buyers, please visit the official Book My Crop website at https://www.bookmycrop.com/.