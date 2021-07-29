TERRAIN HEALTH ANNOUNCES ‘CAMP AGELESS’ AT CLUB GETAWAY

Kent, CT, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Terrain Health, a next-generation healthcare practice, and Club Getaway, a premiere adventure resort, have come together to create Camp ageLESS, a weekend retreat taking place September 24th through September 26th in Kent, Connecticut. At Camp ageLESS, led by Terrain Health’s Founder and CEO Dr. Robin Rose, a double board-certified specialist in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine, specializing in precision medicine, attendees will explore how to become the healthiest version of themselves and learn how to ageLESS. Attendees will connect with nature, eat farm-to-table, participate in outdoor activities like biking and boating, and enjoy tequila tastings and evening dancing, among other activities. Tickets for Camp ageLESS will be sold in groups for as low as $499 and can be purchased at www.campageless.com.

At Camp ageLESS, attendees will receive personalized expert advice from prominent health mentors, physicians, and research scientists from all over the world about how to live their healthiest and longest life. Attendees will also learn how the integration of advanced testing, medical technology, and proactive healthcare can help them age slower, and help them avoid disease for much longer.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in educational workshops focused on neuroplasticity (brain rewiring), hormone balance, thyroid and gut health, red light therapy, and more. Campers can get their biological age tested and analyzed as well as sign up for drumming, meditation, and yoga classes. Learn how to make the perfect matcha smoothie and participate in cooking demos with Chef Misha Hyman, founder of the Health Warrior Project. Share farm-to-table meals with a community of people who cook and eat delicious, nutritious food. Exercise purposefully, and actively participate in a full range of outdoor activities that include biking, boating, archery, ziplining, ropes course, and, of course, dancing.

“Terrain Health is really excited to be partnering with Club Getaway to create an incredible weekend where people can learn from world-renowned health experts in precision medicine, all while being in the great outdoors and experiencing fun group activities. I have always envisioned bringing an event like this to my community and patients where people can connect with nature, and focus on mind body health education,” says Dr. Robin Rose.

Health mentors and speakers attending Camp ageLESS include Dr. Robin Rose, as well as Dr. Carrie Jones, Dr. Patrick Porter, Dr. Laura Kunces, Maureen Higgins, MA, Functional Nutrition Coach Kyle Mansfield, Clinical Director of Learning & Development at Microbiome Labs Lacey Hall, Michael Porter, BSMPL, Chef and Founder/CEO of The Health Warrior Project Misha Hyman, Neurofeedback Clinician Tom Jasinski, Tae Hyun-Kim, DACM, LAc, LMT, and ‘tea guru’ according to The New York times, Miriam Teleady.

“Club Getaway found the perfect partner in Terrain Health to host Camp ageLESS. We look forward to attendees trying fun and exciting activities, while learning how to be their healthiest self, with top notch doctors, chefs, and technology,” said Club Getaway owner, David Schreiber.

About Terrain Health

Terrain Health is a next generation healthcare company headquartered in Ridgefield, CT, practicing medicine that is proactive, personalized, and precise. Founded by Dr. Robin Rose, double board-certified specialist in gastroenterology and internal medicine and author of “The 28 Day Gut Fix,” who is one of the country’s leading experts in functional gastrointestinal medicine. Terrain Health’s members receive continual data-driven knowledge about their bodies as a whole unit, effectively allowing them to ageLESS, elevate performance, and maximize healthspan. Terrain Health’s members receive continual data-driven knowledge about their bodies as a whole unit, effectively allowing them to reduce the aging process and live a much longer, healthier life. Terrain Health’s premiere partners in biological health medicine include Thorne Health Tech, Microbiome Labs, Precision Analytical Inc., Functional Genomic Analysis, Oura Ring and more. For more information please visit https://www.terrainhealth.org/ or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Club Getaway

Club Getaway, located in picturesque Kent, CT, is the Northeast’s premier destination for sports, fun and adventure for men, women and children of all ages. The expansive 310-acre camp, which overlooks a gorgeous lake in the Berkshire Mountains, is just 90 minutes from NYC. For the past four decades, Club Getaway has hosted school and camp groups, corporate outings, weddings, family camps and a weekend camp for adults, which was also the focus of a series called “Camp Getaway” on Bravo. The camp has dozens of activities ranging from ziplining and trapeze, to stand up paddle boarding and water skiing. For more information visit www.clubgetaway.com.

###