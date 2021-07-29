Panchmukhi Air and Ground Ambulance; an Unguent for the Mutilated Cops of Mizoram-Assam Border Feud

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — If we pass thought to the tragedies happening every day, where the presence of a large mass of people indulged in the chaos resulting in abysmal human losses, we can just surmise how many of these unfortunate incidents could have been evaded with the prompt medical intervention of ambulance services at the site of the events.

In the recent turn of events occurring at the Mizoram Border where a feud erupted leaving 6 cops dead and several civilians injured. Out of which two policemen got refuge by our team of Panchmukhi Air and Ground Ambulances respectively. Nuancing the tale, our medical evacuation team of Mizoram got informed about the chasm betiding over the Assam Mizoram Border feud. Out of the plenty wounded, we managed to evacuate two policemen who got shot and were bleeding profusely.

Panchmukhi Road Ambulance repatriated both the cops and commuted them to the airport for relocating them from Mizoram to Guwahati, for better therapeutic supervision. The airlifting concluded successfully under the comprehensive and close monitoring of our paramedic head, Mr. Rajesh. The adept crew of Panchmukhi Air Ambulance harnessed its entire potential in the regard to prevent the life-threatening injuries of the cops from becoming fatal until they got shifted to a healthcare center for detailed remedial assistance. Having Panchmukhi Ambulance Service present onsite greatly reduced the response time in case of the incident. And after all the hustles our efforts resulted fruitfully and the lives of the cops were towed out of the peril. The appreciative repatriation done by our remedial team of Panchmukhi Ambulance Service is commendable and praiseworthy.

The presence of Panchmukhi Ambulance Services at the site of such magnitude is literally a lifesaving benefaction mandated to unshackle better curative aids essential for safety precautions. Being able to respond momentarily to a decisive circumstance has made us a venerated brand in society. Because of our several years of experience in medical evacuation, Panchmukhi Ambulance Service has garnered extensive practice in coordinating complex missions. We function on the intensive planning of the repatriation effectively so that the patient has to only think about a speedy recovery, nothing more than that.

More@ https://www.panchmukhiairambulance.com/guwahati-air-train-ambulance-services/

More@ https://www.panchmukhiairambulance.com/