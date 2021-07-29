Automotive Coatings Market Trends and Competition by Manufacturers 2025

The report on the Automotive Coating market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Automotive Coating market within the upcoming years.

The automotive coating market is expected to grow at a healthy rate for the forecasted period owing to the increase in demand of commercial and passenger vehicle, development in transport infrastructure, and supporting government policies and regulations. Latest technology in this industry is water born and powder coatings. Most of the automobile parts are metallic and to improve the life and avoid degradation metal coating is done on it. Growing demand of automobile across global is offering great opportunity for auto coating industry. Innovation in green technology such as making the products eco-friendly will help the industry to grow significantly as it will abide government regulations.

Water borne and powder borne coatings popularity is increasing as it has longer durability, in line with government regulations during production, and is cost effective than conventional solvent borne coatings. These emits hazardous chemical and harms environment. The market is primarily influenced by the government regulation as affects the environment. Also the prices of raw material are fluctuating hence it is emerging as a major challenge for the industry as the profit margins are reducing.

The automotive coatings industry is segmented majorly into two categories which includes aftermarket or refinish and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The refinish or aftermarket is used by the vehicle body shops and collision repair centres. On the basic of product segmentation, the global automotive coatings market can be divided into four categories namely primer coats, electro-coats, clear-coats, and basecoats. Based on formulation, this market can be classified into four categories which includes solvent-based, water-based, UV-based, and powder-based coatings.

Solvay SA has worked on improving in durability, appearance, and developed new type of finish Basecoat. The upper coat paint system is divided into an enamel basecoat pigmented, followed by an enamel clear finish. The main element in this technology is a clear coat which has longer durability in all weathers. The expense of the Basecoat paint system was high initially and it was used in top-end auto cars. But with the advancement in the technology and processing it helped in reducing the overall costs.

The automotive coating industry is regionally segmented into 5 regions which includes, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia-pacific is showcasing high potential in automotive aftermarket coating in terms of revenue due to increase in vehicles production and use of second hand cars. As the economy of Asia-pacific countries are growing need for automobiles and road infrastructure is also growing at same pace. Hence Asia-Pacific is most lucrative market amongst all.

In Asia Pacific region there is increase in the number of joint venture among key players of automobile industry, and political policies for development are favorable. Europe is the second largest market in the world because it is recovering from downturn. North America is an upcoming market, predicted to surpass it in future considering the increase in the industrial production. Europe and North America are anticipated to benefit from stringent environmental regulations that drive the demand for powder and waterborne coatings considering they are eco-friendlier. However economic slowdown is a major challenge in Europe and North America.

India, China, Brazil, and Russia or the BRIC are growing rapidly and the sale of automotive are expected to grow in coming years. These countries are considered to be major contributor towards growth of auto coating industry. Developing economies, improvement in the road infrastructure, and increase in use of individual personal conveyance are the key factors for the growth of the automotive industry. In the competitive market scenario, companies are adopting various business model to exploit the market opportunities and gain competitive edge. Most of the market leader and challengers are concentrating on improving their design to have competitive edge.

Key contributors in the market are PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Akzonobel N.V. Bayer AG, Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Akzonobel N.V., Ltd., Akzonobel N.V. and Valspar Corporation, Bayer, Sherwin-Williams, Beckers, Royal DSM, and Eastman Chemical, Diamond Paint, Valspar, Sherwin-Williams.

BASF SE has launched a new refinish paint brand called NORBIN. NORBIN was launched in December 2015. NORBIN offers more colours at effective price, initially it was launched in China and Asia-Pacific. It offers high quality paint job, more range of colours at affordable cost. With the launch of new product BASF expects a dynamic jump in sales.

