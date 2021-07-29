Stretchable Conductive Material Market Insights, and Revenue Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 29 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Stretchable Conductive Material market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Stretchable Conductive Material market within the upcoming years.

The global stretchable conductive material market size was valued at USD 434.7 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 25.7%. Stretchable conductive material/devices have gained much popularity in recent years due to the emergence of new technology fields such as stretchable electronics, intelligent robotics and wearable devices. For example, advanced robots are treated with keen sensory skins so that they can interact well with humans and respond properly to the surrounding environment without external control. On the basis of conductor material, the global stretchable conductive material market is segmented into graphene, carbon nanotube, copper, and silver.

To keep pace with the growing need for new technology, the hunt for new materials with higher electrical conductivity and good elasticity have emerged. Though, polymers offer good features for operations and are widely deployed in plastic electronics their widespread use is limited due to poor mechanical properties.

On the other hand, elastomers such as natural rubber, styrene butadiene rubber, ethylene-diene monomer and polyurethane possess characteristics such as high and reversible deformation. Conventionally, elastomers have been specifically used for structural, industrial and household products. Further, two types of metal structures are widely explored as stretchable conductors.

At the commercial level, the global stretchable conductive material market thrives on engineered functional ink formulations for printed electronics. With much developing and advancement in flexible large-area electronics such as flexible displays and sensors, the market growth witnesses a trajectory path during the forecast period. Thus, the market dynamics and driving factors result into a healthy CAGR growth during the assessment period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of stretchable conductive material market includes growth in use of stretchable conductors and developments in design in consumer electronics. Additionally, factors such as use of materials and assembly techniques and enhancement in operational speed due to miniature size of electronic products propel the stretchable conductive material market during the forecast period. However, less lifespan of stretchable circuits and consumption of time and laborious manufacturing process are some restraining factors for market growth.

On the basis of application, the global stretchable conductive material market is segmented into wearables, photovaltics, biomedical and cosmetic. Wearables application segments anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to growth in demand for wearable device

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global stretchable conductive material market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global market in terms of market size. APAC regions are likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in number of players and high number of wearables& biomedical applications.

The key players in the global stretchable conductive material market include 3M company, DuPont & Co, Applied Nanotech Inc, Indium Corporation, Toyobo Co Ltd, Lotte Advanced Materials Co Ltd, Textronics Inc, National Insititute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Vorbeck Materials Corp.

