Personal Protective Gloves Market Business Environment Analysis and Consumer Behaviour Study

Posted on 2021-07-29

The global Personal Protective Gloves Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Personal Protective Gloves Market is anticipated to reach USD 15.78 billion by 2024. Personal Protective Gloves are also known as “Personal Protective Equipment” or “Work gloves”. Personal Protective Gloves Market may be explored by product type, application, raw material, and geography. The market may be explored by product type as Disposable and Durable.

Key Players:

  • 3M Company
  • Honeywell
  • Ansell
  • Avon Rubber p.l.c
  • COFRA Srl
  • Uvex Safety Group
  • DuPont
  • MSA Company
  • Lindstrom Group
  • Mallcom
  • Radians
  • Polison

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the personal protective gloves industry include increasing number of arm injuries, hand cuts, and abrasions in the workshop are anticipated to drive market demand in the forecast period.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including concern toward green product growth. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Raw Material Outlook:

  • Natural rubber/latex
  • Nitrile
  • Neoprene
  • Vinyl
  • Aramid fiber
  • Leather

End-Use Outlook:

  • Medical and Healthcare
  • Food and Beverage
  • Chemical
  • Manufacturing
  • Construction
  • Oil and gas
  • Mining

The “Manufacturing” segment led the market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to numerous primary and additional procedures involved in manufacturing business such as grinding, welding and torch cutting may cause damages to employees, and rising concern toward employee security is anticipated to propel gloves demand over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

Europe accounted for the major share of the Personal Protective Gloves Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising demand for protective gloves in industries such as healthcare, oil & gas, food processing, construction and mining, is anticipated to propel product demand over the forecast period. Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the personal protective gloves industry comprise Alpha Pro Tech, 3M Company, Honeywell, Kimberley Clark, MSA, Superior Glove Works, Delta Plus, Uvex, Hartalega, Midas Safety, Kossan Rubber, and Top Glove. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

