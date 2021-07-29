Cash Flow Management Market predicted to obtain $1,170 Million by 2025

According to a new market research report “Cash Flow Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), End User (SMEs and Professionals), Vertical (IT and ITes, Construction and Real Estate, and Retail and eCommerce), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from USD 369 million in 2020 to USD 1,170 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Cash Flow Market include cash flow management for improving the planning and budgeting cycles, increasing demand for cash flow analysis, and forecasting due to rapid business expansion, increasing adoption of predictive analytics across industries to drive the market, and increasing demand for supply chain management and working capital management to boost cash flow.

By component, the solutions segment to lead the market during the forecast period

The cash flow solution enables organizations to define financial goals, monitor costs and revenue, and develop business plans through early identification of trends and anomalies. Modern mathematical methods, and the emergence of IT applications and infrastructure, such as big data and predictive analytics, have enhanced the capabilities of cash flow solution to gain insights from the financial data in real time.

By service, support services segment to lead the market during the forecast period

Support services help organizations understand changing business conditions, client insights, market trends, and service inconveniences. It also helps in the creation of corporate branding and marketing campaigns. Support services include the support provided during the maintenance and installation exercises and are fundamentally accommodated for data and software/solutions support. These services can be offered from remote spots by means of phones, web conferencing, and ticketing frameworks or by providing on-site help.

The healthcare vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

For marking the success of each individual program, cash flow solutions help healthcare companies create extended sales forecast by analyzing sales revenue regenerated through sales of potential drugs and new developments. The solutions also assist these companies to manage their R&D information, including release dates of new therapies and drug approval announcements. Investing in personalized medicines and strategic developments with diagnostic partners are also important, as they help the companies optimize the testing procedures and the efficacy of drugs.

APAC to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Companies in APAC continue to focus on improving their customer service to drive competitive differentiation and revenue growth. Therefore, people in these industry verticals demand cash flow management solutions to lower their operational costs and bring their business benefits by protecting cash flow and profit margins and improving financial forecasting and budgeting. The companies in the region are also improving their business operations and financial outcomes through the adoption of AI and real-time advanced analytics. AI and ML technologies can identify patterns and anomalies that indicate risks and exceptions in cash flow management.

Key players operating in the Cash Flow Market include Intuit (US), Xero (New Zealand), Anaplan (US), Sage (UK), Float (UK), Planguru (US), Dryrun (Canada), Caflou (Czech Republic), Pulse (US), Cash Analytics (Ireland), Fluidly (UK), Finagraph (US), Cashflowmapper (Australia), Finsync (US), Cashflow Manager (Australia), Agicap (France), Calqulate (Finland), Cashbook (Ireland), Cash Flow Mojo (US), Cashforce (Belgium), BeyondSquare Solutions (India), Calxa (Australia), CashflowCafe (England), Futrli (UK), Vistr (Australia), and Runway (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to grow in the global Cash Flow Market.

