Sales of Data Center Containment Solution Market to Surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2030 end

The market intelligence report for the Data Center Containment Solution market serves a platter of important features containing the product taxonomy, critical explanations, and other industry-related parameters.

The Data Center Containment Solution market report also covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions. Furthermore, the study offers a dexterous background for acquiring heaps of information that likely consumers can use to ensure better gains at low expenditures. The presentation of insights on Data Center Containment Solution market segmentation by type, application, and geography provides a critical angle of, what manufacturers are seeking for the stipulated timeframe.

The global data center containment solution market is estimated to be valued around US$ 500 Mn in 2020, and is anticipated to surpass US$ 2 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Moreover, rising demand for big data and analytics from sectors such as BFSI, telecom, IT, and healthcare, to name a few, is expected to boost sales of data center containment solutions. In addition, with growth in the e-Commerce industry, small and large retail companies are mobilizing their resources online to provide exceptional service to customers. This will need data centers with appreciable efficacy, in turn, contributing to the growth of the data center containment solution market over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Data Center Containment Solution Market Study

Under the impact of COVID-19, the global data center containment solution market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.5 Bn, and expected to expand at an impressive value CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2020-2030

By containment type, aisle containment is foreseen to grow 4.6X than curtain containment in 2020. On the other hand, curtain containment will account for 13.5% of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created during the forecast period

By arrangement, the hybrid (soft + rigid) segment is anticipated to grow, gaining 162 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

By data center type, large enterprises are projected to account for 61% of the total sales in 2020, anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 810 Mn during the forecast period.

The data center containment solution market in South Asia & Oceania is expected to grow the fastest by experiencing a value CAGR of 17%, whereas North America is projected to be valued 4.6X times than that of South Asia & Oceania, and is estimated to account for a major chunk of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players Focusing on Acquisitions to Stimulate Growth

Prominent players in the data center containment solution market are Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton Corp PLC, nVent Electric PLC, Legrand SA, Subzero Engineering, The Siemon Company, Maysteel Industries, LLC, 42U (DirectNet), Crenlo LLC, Tate Access Floors, Inc., Sealco, LLC, and Polargy, Inc., among others. Companies are focusing on targeting potential acquisitions and mergers in order to drive innovations, enhancing investments in new business fields, and improving their competitive position in the market.

