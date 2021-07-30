Anupama Gupta is all set to launch her 2nd Novel SHIVI & SATTY: AND THE RUDRA SENA

SHIVI & SATTY - AND THE RUDRA SENA

Posted on 2021-07-30 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Author Anupama Gupta is a former personality trainer, former National Level Sportsperson and a deep spiritual enthusiast. Making her debut in the Fiction genre, author states this as her second book in the Shivi & Satty series. Author Anupama Gupta  is very fond of ancient wisdom which she acquired from her collection of many Gitas, Rahasyas, Puranas & works of Pt. Shri Ram Sharma Acharya and Swami Vivekananda and also from her years of experience of meditation and vipassana. Connecting her experiences/knowledge with the studies of quantum physics/mechanics is one of her current pursuits.

Overview:  Shivi , Vipin and Satya’s other friends have all begun their morning sessions in which they are being trained by the highest of ranks, the Commander! They are all being given every knowledge which is necessary to fight and defeat the enemy. But suddenly they are attacked, one by one, by forces unrecognizable. Even the Masters; the mighty all knowledgeable and powerful souls, are daunted by the force that is behind these attacks on the warriors. Restless and tremulous, they rush for help from the higher realms of the world. Will they be helped for nothing in return?

For more information about the book and author, please visit https://authoranupamagupta.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution