Enjoy The Ultimate Adrenaline Filled Holiday at Kandima Maldives

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Kandima Maldives kick-started an action-packed summer by ensuring that active lifestyle and football enthusiasts enjoyed all the Euro 2020 action on a massive screen at the resort with a specially curated cuisine representing the teams at the finals. With one of the year’s biggest sporting events coming to an end, you might be struggling to remember how you ever spent your evenings before it all began.

Don’t panic though, sport fans can do so much more this season with Kandima Maldives keeping all goals covered and keeping the sporting season alive. The game-changing a ctive lifestyle desti(nation) is popular among sport enthusiasts and professional football celebrities, having hosted Saudi Arabia’s Omar Al-Muziel; ex Liverpool player, Daniel Agger playing friendly guest matches at Kandima or Spain’s Alberto Moreno representing Villarreal for the UEFA Europa League win this 2021, and also the former Liverpool FC left-back celebrating his honeymoon at the resort this July.

For travellers seeking an adrenaline-filled trip itinerary, Kandima Maldives offers fitness facilities such as BURN Fitness Centre with its own private swimming pool, fitness pavilion, tennis, badminton and beach volleyball court, and guess what? – It is home to one of the largest football field in the Maldives! An incredible range of aquatic adventures and excursions give you a perfect opportunity to enjoy your sports passion or discover a kool new one.

With a full-range of sports activities for all ages or hands-on activities for the kids, there’s never a dull moment at Kandima Maldives. Every single day feels different when with activities like skydiving, kayaking, paddle-boarding, Jet skis, wake-boarding and parasailing. The whole family can enjoy endless fun at the Aquaholics Dive and Watersports Centre with a huge choice of water sports, diving or snorkelling in the vibrant reef around Kandima Maldives. Named as one of the most adrenaline filled adventure, the night snorkelling with UV lights will transform the way you will experience the Maldivian waves.

In the mood to feast after your games? You can choose from a total of ten unique restaurants and bars offering mouth-watering flavours from all over the world. To make your week of fun and play even better, the resort hosts many outdoor sporting events and pool parties for families and groups to take part in together throughout the year. The oh so Kool island (desti)nation features one of the longest swimming pools in the Maldives – Breeze Pool, and boasts a stunning 3-kilometer long beach perfect for those morning runs!

Whether you are looking for speed, excitement, relaxation, marine beauty or an opportunity to create that private version of paradise you have in your mind, then if it is water related, Kandima Maldives can make it happen for you! The resort’s special K’ OnGuard health and safety program ensures that every procedure is in place to protect guests and staff so you can have the Koolest and safest holiday you could ever imagine.

End your action packed day with the kool nightlife by the beach club or bars , as live bands & DJs entertain you with their weekly themed nights. The active lifestyle desti(nation) offers one of the largest selection of indoor, outdoor and alfresco dining outlets, featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Mediterranean to Maldivian cuisine and Far East fine dining so you can feast after your games. Kandima Maldives also experiments many farm to table concepts, through the “Fresh Labs” initiative that sources local produce, so you can have the greenest salads and the freshest seafood on your table.

Whether you play professionally or as a recreational activity with friends and family – sports help you maintain your health, fitness, strength, and agility. Head to Kandima to develop your skills and discover new sports whilst you enjoy an unforgettable beach holiday in the koolest island (desti)nation in the Maldives!

Check out some kool offers https://kandima.com/index.php/en/offers