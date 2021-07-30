Sports Drink Market Estimated to be Valued at US$ 25,500 Million by 2031

Sports drink market will surpass the valuation of US$ 25,500 million by the end of 2031, says Fact.MR in its recent market analysis. Rise in number of fitness enthusiasts and growing consumer inclination towards healthy lifestyle are expected to be the key growth drivers. As per the report, the sports drink market is expected to grow at more than 5.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

The Market Research Survey of Sports Drink by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Sports Drink as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Sports Drink with key analysis of Sports Drink market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Segments Covered in Sports drink Market Study:

By Product Type Isotonic Hypertonic Hypotonic

By Consumption Type Pre-exercise Sports Drinks (PRX) During Exercise Sports Drinks Recovery Drinks

By Distribution Channel Modern Trade Drug Stores Convenience Store



Key questions answered in Sports Drink Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Sports Drink Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Sports Drink segments and their future potential? What are the major Sports Drink Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Sports Drink Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Modern Trade to Emerge as the Largest Distribution Channel

Among various distribution channels, modern trade is projected to reach nearly US$ 8,700 million value by the end of 2031. Meanwhile, E-Commerce will account for less than one-fourth of revenue share on global revenues towards the end of 2021.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Sports Drink market.

Identification of Sports Drink Market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current Sports Drink market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Sports Drink Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Sports Drink Market Survey and Dynamics

Sports Drink Market Size & Demand

Sports Drink Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Sports Drink Sales, Competition & Companies involved

