Sustainable Packaging to Proliferate the Growth of the Global Blow Molded Containers Market Through 2029

Posted on 2021-07-30 by in Retail // 0 Comments

The broader trends impacting the packaging industry are also influencing the dynamics in the blow molded containers market. Global demand for blow molded containers is likely to reach nearly 33,000 kilo tons by 2018-end, equaling a market value of over US$ 185 billion. These insights are according to a latest market research study by Fact.MR.

A wide-range of discrete aspects, ranging from shift toward sustainability to rising demand for puncture-resistant packaging solutions, are likely to underpin the growth of blow molded containers market during the assessment period. Demand for blow molded containers continues to be influenced by their resistance to abrasion and high recyclability. Growing popularity of single-serve beverages and convenience foods is also likely to create sustained opportunities for blow molded containers market players during the assessment period. The report opines that market players offering customized and proprietary containers in a wide-range of shapes are likely to achieve long-term customer retention.

According to Fact.MR, blow molded containers will continue to witness steady demand in the manufacture of bottles and cans. The rising popularity of single-serve beverages and liquid supplements is significantly contributing to the overall demand for bottles and cans. Jugs and jars segment is further likely to trail the former in terms of adoption rate and is highly likely to introduce lucrative avenues for the stakeholders of blow molded containers market.

blow molded containers market by material

Blow Molded Containers Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the blow molded containers market with detailed segmentation on the basis of material, product, sales channel, end-use industry, and key regions.

Material
  • PET
  • HDPE
  • Polypropylene
  • Polystyrene
  • PVC
Product
  • Bottles & cans
  • Jugs & Jars
  • Vials
  • Drums
  • Narrow Mouth
  • Wide-mouth
End-use Industry
  • Food
  • Beverages
  • CSD
  • Dairy products
  • Beer & Alcoholic Beverages
  • Juices & Other Beverages
  • Packaged Water
  • Others
Sales Channel
  • B2B
  • B2C

The report also states that the blow molded containers market might be subjected to intense competition from alternative packaging solutions such as liquid cartons, plastic pouches, which might confine the adoption rate of blow molded products across the globe.

