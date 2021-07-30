Global Paper Trays Market to Grow at a 3.9% Value CAGR Throughout 2027

The paper trays market is likely to grow at a healthy 3.9% value CAGR throughout 2027, according to a latest Fact.MR study. The momentum in the paper trays market can be attributed to growing focus on sustainability, which includes reducing packaging waste and adopting recyclable packaging materials.

Growing consumer preference toward greener packaging solutions is driving heavy investments in the paper trays market. Anticipating the lucrativeness of the paper trays market and future growth opportunities, manufacturers are introducing a wide design range of paper trays, which is proving to be a winning product differentiation strategy for paper packaging businesses.

The Fact.MR study opines that industrial applications of paper trays in food & beverage products collectively account for more than 40% revenue share in the paper trays market. The Fact.MR study remains bullish on burgeoning demand for environmentally-friendly paper trays in the food & beverage industry, leading retail chains and foodservice brands’ commitment to phase out plastic in food packaging. The report also sheds light on increasing demand for paper trays in the consumer electronics industry, which is likely to remain a less-explored end-user industrial sector in the paper trays market.

Soaring Popularity of Frozen Food Products Driving Innovation in Paper trays Market

A majority of paper trays manufacturers are launching microwave-safe and freezer-safe paper trays addressing the soaring popularity of frozen food products among younger consumers. Market players are incorporating advanced technologies, such as modified atmosphere packaging technology, and manufacturing processes, such as thermoforming, to introduce unique features of paper trays suitable for food & beverage products.

The pulp & paper industry is one of the heavily-regulated industries, as it utilizes more than 40% of industrial wood that is traded globally. Such regulations established by governmental and environmental organizations inevitably add to tangible monetary as well as non-monetary costs of manufacturing paper trays. For example, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) recommends market players to use recycled fiber and maintain minimum content standards of recovered or virgin fiber. Thereby, government policies and eco-friendly manufacturing strategies adopted by paper trays market players are boosting the use of recycled fiber as the primary source for paper trays.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the paper trays market report, which provides the summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. Along with the detailed information about the potential consumers of paper based packaging, this chapter also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the paper trays market.

Chapter 2 – Consumer Behavior and Attitude Measurement

Readers can find exclusive information about the factors influencing buying decisions of consumers and the impact of labeling, claims, and certification on the development of the paper trays market, in this chapter.

Chapter 3 – Market Tendencies and Latest Buzz

This chapter explains product-oriented trends in the paper packaging and paper trays market along with information about product type optimization trends in the market.

Chapter 4 – Product Launch Track & Trends

This chapter mainly focuses on paper trays product sales and demand and estimation of the paper trays market revenue in China, Russia, and India.

Chapter 5 – Risk, Opportunities and STP Analysis

This chapter includes analysis of risks and opportunities, and STP analysis associated with the growth of the paper trays market based on the recent developments of leading companies in the paper trays market, which includes Huhtamaki Oyj, Billerud AB, Mondi Group PLC, and International Paper.

According to Fact.MR, paper trays manufacturers are also focusing on penetrating the lucrative Asia Pacific market. For instance, Huhtamaki Oyj recently acquired packaging companies in Asia Pacific, including International Paper’s foodservice packaging operations in China, Ajanta Packaging’s business in India and Tailored Packaging – a foodservice packaging distributor in Australia. With the market leaders establishing a stronger foothold in emerging economies, the paper trays markets in developing nations is expected to witness positive growth in the upcoming years.

