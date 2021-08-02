Methionine Market Value Chain Analysis, Technological Advancements & Growth Prospect Mapping

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Methionine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Methionine Market is estimated to touch US$ 7.26 Billion by the completion of the prediction period. The market was appreciated at US$ 3.54 Billion in the year 2014 and is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. Growing ingestion of meat, mainly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, is projected to be a fundamental motivating issue for the international market of methionine. Growing inhabitants, in these areas, have funded in the direction of the development of international business of meat.

Key Players:

Adisseo France SAS

Novus International, Inc.

Kemin Europa

Sunrise Nutrachem Group

Shaanxi Sciphar Hi-tech Industry Co., Ltd. (Sciphar)

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

Royal DSM

Evonik Industries AG

Ajinomoto

CJ Cheil Jedang Corporation

Prinova U.S. LLC

Growth Drivers:

Increasing ingestion of meat by way of a basis of protein everywhere in the world is estimated to be an important reason motivating the demand. Nations for example India and China have been observing greater speed of meat ingestion because of the altering practices of food. The appearance of meat outlets, frozen meat, and altering lifestyles of eating among the customers has stimulated demand for the meat. This is additionally projected to upsurge business of animal feed additive.

Application Outlook:

Animal Feed Food & Dietary Supplements Swine Poultry Cattle

Pharmaceuticals

The subdivision of Animal feedstuff was the biggest application sector and responsible for more than 90% stake of the entire capacity in the year 2014. Increasing demand for animal feedstuff additions due to upholding the level of absorption in livestock, together with growing ingestion of meat, is expected to motivate the progress of the market above the following seven years.

Material Outlook:

Plant-based

Animal-based

The subdivision of Plant-centered raw material was the biggest source by means of market estimation of above US$ 3 billion in the year 2014. Sea Wood, Wheat, and Soy Meal were the important raw materials engaged in the manufacture of methionine. Growing inclination of the customer toward bio-centered products due to ecological matters combined with growing consciousness is estimated to motivate the development of the market above the following seven years.

Regional Insights:

By source of geography, the methionine industry for Asia Pacific headed the international business by means of a market estimation of above US$ 1 Billion in the year 2014. This area is likely to observe important development owing to growing ingestion of meat in the nations like Philippines, Vietnam, India, and China.

Europe was responsible for the stake of more than 20% of the entire demand in the year 2014. Growing demand for nutritional additions owing to increasing elderly inhabitants in the area is likely to be an important reason motivating the progress of the market in the area. The nations like Germany and the U.K. are expected to lead the market in the years to come.

North America is expected to develop at a projected CAGR of 5.8% for the duration of prediction. Growing occurrence of fatness and Cardio Vascular Disease [CVD] among the inhabitants estimated to trigger the demand for foodstuff & nutritional additions in the area above the following seven years.

