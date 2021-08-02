Golf Ball Market Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 2 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Golf Ball Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

The global golf ball market size is estimated to reach USD 1.38 billion by the end of 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Technological advancement along with golf tourism development is projected to surge market growth. Moreover, various government authorities and golf associations are taking several initiatives like press trips, workshops, destination conventions and familiarization trips. These factors are projected to proliferate market growth.

Increasing demand for golf courses and rising middle-class population is also boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing trend of golf as a leisure sport is supporting the market growth.

Rising trend of recreational activities with focus on outdoor sport, golf is now becoming an integral part of the sports and leisure activities. For example, Royal Copenhagen Golf Club in Jagersborg Animal Park wherein beside golf, there are various other games including cycling, jigging and horse-riding.

Apart from leisure activities, golf sports also offer sporting competition. Changing lifestyle, increasing consumer spending especially among younger adults with golf sport as part of their leisure activity. These mentioned factors are anticipated to bolster the demand for golf balls.

In U.S., and Europe, golf sports are very popular. On the other hand, in developing regions like Hong Kong, India and Singapore, this is not so extensive. However, increasing trend of leisure activities is expected to positively impact the growth of golf sport.

Moreover, rising income levels and growing focus on enhancing living standards is anticipated to bolster golf ball market growth. However, in countries like the U.S, and Canada, there has been a decline in the number of golfers. Golf sport requires a longer time span to complete the game. These factors may restrain the market growth.

Mizuno Corporation; Callaway Golf Company; Dixon Golf, Inc.; Bridgestone Golf, Inc.; TaylorMade Golf Company, Inc.; Acushnet Holdings Corp; and Sumitomo Rubber Industries.

