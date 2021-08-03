Solv Real Estate Provides No-Obligation Cash Offers for Charlotte Homes in 24 Hours

Charlotte, NC, USA, 2021-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Technology has brought massive changes across most industries. However, the traditional home selling process continues to remain complex and time-consuming. Many homeowners need an easy way to sell their homes faster for a fair price. Solv Real Estate, one of the leading cash home buyers in Charlotte, provides cash offers in 24 hours to help homeowners avoid long waiting periods.

“On average, it takes more than 50 days for a house to get sold in Charlotte’s real estate market. We believe that the rising property prices due to low mortgage rates are a major contributor to the slowdown of home sales. When the buyer purchases the house with a mortgage loan, there are lender-mandated appraisals and inspections. Plus, the underwriting process can take much longer than expected. Sometimes, the appraisals fall through due to higher prices. After considering all these factors, homeowners are trying to find a buyer who can give a cash offer,” says an expert from Solv Real Estate.

Homeowners can sell their homes to Solve Real Estate in any condition. The investor is ready to purchase fire-damaged and uninhabitable properties. The cash offer is determined based on factors like Charlotte’s real estate market trends, the location of the property, and the property’s current condition.

“We have a simple and transparent process that doesn’t take much time. After the homeowners tell us about their property, we visit the place and come up with a fair offer. We never force our clients to accept it immediately. We treat them like our friends and recommend the best solutions. As it’s a no-obligation offer, they can review multiple options and make an informed decision,” adds the expert from Solv Real Estate.

Solve Real Estate is an excellent option to sell a house a fast in Charlotte for anyone who goes through a financial emergency. Homeowners can visit their official website or call them to learn more about their home selling process.

About Solv Real Estate

Solv Real Estate is a popular home buying expert that helps homeowners sell their houses fast in Charlotte for cash. For more information, visit https://www.solvrealestate.com/. Also, visit them online to get a no-obligation for your Charlotte home.

