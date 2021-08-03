SuperBottoms launches THE ULTIMATE cloth diaper for babies, UNO 2.0

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — The team of mothers at SuperBottoms, India’s favourite cloth diaper brand, has launched the most revolutionary cloth diaper ever, UNO 2.0, for new parents to use on their little babies. The ingenuous system, with its simple design yet powerful functionality like 12 hour absorbency, all night dry feel and a super trim easy is all set to make UNO 2.0 the first choice of diapering for new parents. SuperBottoms has a patent pending for its unique design which ensures that the diaper takes not more than 5 secs to wear while ensuring it still fits all age groups of kids between 3 months to 3 years.

Pallavi Utagi, founder of SuperBottoms said at the launch, “At SuperBottoms, we believe in continuous innovation basis customer feedback to create better performing products. With every version of our most loved cloth diaper UNO, we have tried to simplify it. This time, after months of ideation, debate and discussions, we have been able to design a product which is one of the simplest cloth diapers globally and we have applied for a design patent for the same. Our earlier version had 12 snaps on the front for sizing the diaper to fit babies from 3 months to 3 years. In the new version, we have developed a system the diaper can be adjusted just by 2 snaps on the waist. We did an extensive pre-launch and test of the product through our innovation centre Bummy Labs and after months of rigorous feedback sessions with customers, we are glad to launch the product to new parents. This sizing option along with the fact that our diaper can be washed more than 300 times makes it a super economical and eco-friendly diapering option as compared to regular disposable diapers. With SuperBottoms UNO 2.0, you need just 16 diapers for entire diapering phase as against thousands of disposable diapers you need for the baby. The diaper is made of all cloth and comes with pads made of organic cotton which are excellent absorbers along with a dry feel layer on top to keep the baby dry all night and keep them away from any harmful chemicals. We are really excited about our new product and we hope to reach out to more and more consumers with this product so that now #AnybodyCanClothDiaper”.

SuperBottoms UNO 2.0 is available on their website www.superbottoms.com and starts at Rs. 699!

About SuperBottoms (https://www.superbottoms.com/): Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products. Its vision is to spread awareness and increase adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India and cater to the daily needs of babies and toddlers. SuperBottoms is run by a core team of parents with over 90% of them being mothers. As a direct-to-consumer brand, it’s trusted by 2 lakh+ parents. SuperBottoms UNO, its flagship product is an organic reusable diaper with the capability to stay dry all night. Made with organic cotton, it is very gentle and safe on baby’s delicate skin. With a one-size-fit-all functionality, SuperBottoms UNO is also significantly more economical versus single-use disposable diapers. SuperBottoms recently launched a unique cloth diaper with a patent pending one-of-a-kind buttoning system that enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to the age of 3 years. The brand is a leader in the cloth diaper category in India and a bestseller on marketplaces like Amazon India. SuperBottoms has raised 2 million in Series A funding from Saama Capital & DSG Consumer Partners